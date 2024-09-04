Greg Thompson Joins NewLeaf Board of Directors

Biological and agriculture industry veteran to add unique expertise as advisor to the science-led start-up

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLeaf Symbiotics, the global leader in Pink Pigmented Facultative Methylotrophs (PPFMs), announces today the addition of Greg Thompson as an independent director to its Board. Thompson, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Intrinsyx Bio, brings a strong background in commercialization and biologicals to the board, which he will join beginning September 2024.



“Greg’s industry experience with full-scale agriculture and biological startups makes him a perfect fit for our Board of Directors,” says Brent Smith, NewLeaf’s CEO and President. “We look forward to his guidance and the perspective he will bring as NewLeaf enters its next phase of rapid growth.”

With over 25 years of experience in agriculture and industrials, Thompson has held numerous executive leadership roles, including CEO of Intrinsyx Bio, CEO of PureField Ingredients – the largest wheat protein producer in North America, CEO of White Energy, President and COO of Verdesian Life Sciences, EVP of Nufarm and various positions at BASF. Additionally, he has served in advisory roles at Bain & Company and is a Senior Operating Partner at Inverness Graham. Throughout his career, he has co-led M&A transactions totaling over $1.3B. Thompson also serves as the Board Chair of Custom Agronomics and an Executive Board Member for My Yield. He holds a B.S. in Marketing and Finance from Penn State University and has completed executive education programs at Harvard Business School.

“With my deep roots in and passion for the biological space and experience driving startups to success, this board appointment is a natural fit,” says Thompson. “I’ve been impressed with NewLeaf’s philosophy of science-led, performance-driven and data-backed biological solutions.”

Earlier this year, NewLeaf introduced TS201, a first-of-its-kind, revolutionary bioinsecticide that repels corn rootworm larvae at the root. Thompson’s commercialization and collaboration experience will help to expand the reach of this and other NewLeaf technologies.

NewLeaf’s portfolio spans biological innovations from biostimulants and biocontrol options, such as bioinsecticides and biofungicides, to nutrient use efficiency and greenhouse gas emission solutions.

About NewLeaf Symbiotics

NewLeaf Symbiotics is an agricultural biotech leader that is focused on the discovery, development, production and commercialization of products containing a genus of beneficial microbes that are ubiquitous and naturally symbiotic with plants. The pioneer and global leader of pink-pigmented facultative methylotrophs (PPFMs), NewLeaf’s technology outcomes include increased yield potential and sustainability indicators. Headquartered in the Ag Innovation capital of St. Louis, NewLeaf has filed more than 200 patents and patent applications and introduced its first biostimulant products in the United States for corn and soy. For more information, visit www.newleafsym.com.

