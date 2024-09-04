New Jersey Unites Against a Crisis: Ninth Annual Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Set for October 6

Millburn, NJ, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey is presenting a united front against the opioid epidemic as communities across the state gear up for the ninth annual Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day on Sunday, October 6.

This initiative, led by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey, provides essential information to healthcare professionals, community leaders and families. It aims to teach people about the risks of prescription opioids, their link to heroin and fentanyl, and effective strategies for preventing their misuse. Counties are preparing various activities and initiatives tailored to their residents' needs.

In 2023, there were 2,564 suspected overdose deaths in New Jersey, with the majority linked to some form of opioid. The epidemic continues to take its toll through the use of heroin, prescription opioids and synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

"Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day is a vital moment for New Jersey communities to come together and confront the opioid crisis head-on," said Angelo M. Valente, executive director of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey. "This day is an opportunity to raise awareness, educate our residents, and empower them to take action to protect their families and communities from the devastating effects of opioid use and addiction."

Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day is held in partnership with the Governor's Council on Substance Use Disorder; the New Jersey Department of Human Services, Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services; and the Community Coalition for a Safe and Healthy Morris. The New Jersey Senate and General Assembly unanimously passed legislation designating October 6 as Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day in the state, an initiative signed into law by Governor Phil Murphy.

Participants throughout the state have shared valuable information about the risks of prescription opioids and their link to heroin and fentanyl since the initiative’s inception in 2016. Many communities have organized events to coincide with October 6 and have incorporated local businesses, law enforcement and high school students into efforts to share lifesaving information about opioids.

Many digital resources and handouts are available for communities to share at KnockOutDay.DrugFreeNJ.org.

In addition to the county efforts, the Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day Learning Series, inaugurated in 2020, offers New Jersey residents the opportunity to gain insights from experts specializing in opioid addiction. As part of this year's learning series, a webinar titled "Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day: Looking Back & Looking Ahead" will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 3. Christopher M. Jones, Director of the Center for Substance Abuse Prevention at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, will be the featured speaker.



Visit knockoutday.drugfreenj.org for more information and to sign up to participate.

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 226 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

