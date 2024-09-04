INE Security Announces 5 Practical Steps to Elevate Cyber Defense Strategies

CARY, N.C., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a proactive response to the rapidly evolving landscape of cyber threats, INE Security, a global leader in cybersecurity and network training, today unveiled a crucial initiative aimed at fortifying corporate defenses against digital dangers. The newly launched guide, “5 Practical Steps to Reduce Cyber Threats,” offers actionable strategies for cybersecurity leaders to enhance their team's preparedness and response capabilities.



Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security, emphasized the importance of robust cybersecurity training amid growing threats: “The surge in cybercrime is causing unprecedented economic losses and continuously adapting to exploit technological advances. While state-of-the-art tools are vital, the true backbone of our defense strategy lies within our trained professionals—the human firewall.”

Unpacking the Five Steps

1. Assess and Identify Training Needs: INE Security advocates starting with a detailed assessment of team capabilities using tools like the Skill Sonar, which helps pinpoint individual and team training requirements.

2. Implement a Robust Upskilling Program: Comprehensive upskilling programs are crucial, ensuring relevance and accountability, thus maximizing the return on investment in employee development.

3. Secure Organizational Buy-In: The effectiveness of continuous training programs hinges on the support from all organizational levels, especially executive leadership, underscoring the need for continuous skill enhancement.

4. Monitor and Adapt Training Efforts: Ongoing evaluation of training effectiveness is essential, utilizing analytics tools to adjust programs and address emerging skills gaps actively.

5. Encourage Practical Application: Real-world simulation training and scenario-based cyber ranges bridge the gap between theory and practice, significantly boosting skill application and readiness.

Security and Beyond: The Payoff

Implementing these steps promises substantial benefits, enhancing not just security but also operational resilience. “Proactive defense capabilities, retention of critical knowledge, cost-effective staff development, and a culture of continuous learning are just the beginning,” Warn stated. “These efforts will not only mitigate immediate cyber risks but also strengthen long-term organizational health and security.”

About INE Security:

INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE Security’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity and is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

