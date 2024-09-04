Game Lounge Unveils New EVP to ‘Level Up, Leap Forward’ Global Workforce

CEO Richard Dennys addressing the Game Lounge Conference (photo Shaun Spiteri) COO Rosi Bremec addressing the Game Lounge Conference (photo Shaun Spiteri) Game Loungers at the End of Summer Annual Global Gathering (photo Shaun Spiteri)

Leading iGaming affiliate company redefines employee experience to foster growth and innovation across its international team.

“Through this new EVP, we are investing in the brilliance of everyone at Game Lounge, ensuring that they feel proud to work with us and support each other while having fun." ” — Richard Dennys, CEO, Game Lounge

MALTA, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Game Lounge, a frontrunner in the iGaming affiliate industry, has unveiled its new Employee Value Proposition (EVP).The initiative underscores the company's unwavering commitment to nurturing a dynamic, supportive environment where team members – known as 'game loungers' – can thrive both personally and professionally.This development marks a significant milestone in Game Lounge's journey as a leader in the affiliate and iGaming industry. Since its inception, Game Lounge has grown from a visionary project aimed at transforming affiliate marketing within the iGaming sector to a global network of over 130 SEO-driven websites spanning more than 60 countries.With a team of more than 180 dedicated game loungers – working remotely internationally, or based in the company’s Malta headquarters or Spain office – Game Lounge connects online casino players with iGaming brands, creating benefit-driven casino products that deliver exceptional value to both visitors and partners worldwide. The EVP embodies Game Lounge’s belief in the collective power of an ambitious, united workforce as a driving force behind the company’s success within the iGaming industry.Designed to enhance the work experience of both current and future game loungers by providing the necessary tools, support and opportunities to excel, the EVP highlights the importance of collaboration, innovation and personal development. While current employees can expect regular training sessions, workshops and access to skill-enhancing educational materials, for prospective talent, the EVP signals Game Lounge’s dedication to offering a clear, mentored career path, within a team that values collaboration, respect and shared success.During a recent Game Lounge conference, where the team expressed enthusiastic feedback on the company's four-day summer work week initiative, CEO Richard Dennys highlighted the vision behind the new EVP:“At Game Lounge, we’re dedicated to empowering game loungers to ‘Level Up, Leap Forward’ – our rallying cry to our team,” he says. “Through this new EVP, we are investing in the brilliance of everyone at Game Lounge, ensuring that they feel proud to work with us and support each other while having fun. After all, we’re in games – it’s in our name! We strive to work hard, work smart and have fun, all while propelling Game Lounge to the next level. Together, we aim to deliver best-in-class products and services to our partners and users around the globe. For everyone on our team, Game Lounge is the business to turbo-charge your career.”For more information about career opportunities at Game Lounge, visit www.gamelounge.com/work-with-us

