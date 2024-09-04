Request for Proposals: Impact Fees and Utility System Development Connection Fees Analysis
The Washington Department of Commerce is seeking proposals from qualified firms interested in preparing a guidance document for local jurisdictions on developing methods for calculating reduced and proportional impact fees and system development connection fees. The intended outcome is a connection fee structure that more accurately reflects the cost of development impacts.
The work will review existing methodologies for calculating utility connection charges and the effect of utility connection charges on housing affordability, and evaluate methodologies for calculating utility connection charges based on square footage, number of bedrooms and other criteria that would allow for a proportionately lower connection charge for smaller housing units.
Funding for this project will not exceed $160,000. Commerce expects to award one contract for this solicitation.
RFP timeline
- Q&A Period: Sept. 5 – 17, 2024
- Pre-proposal Conference: Sept, 12, 2024
- Proposals due: Oct. 7, by 5:00 p.m. Pacific time
- Funding period: Nov. 1, 2024 – April 15, 2025
Questions
Contact: Natasha Langer, RFP Coordinator
VIEW/DOWNLOAD RFP (PDF)
PRE-PROPOSAL CONFERENCE
Thursday, Sept. 12, 3 p.m. Pacific time
Potential applicants are encouraged, but not required to attend a pre-proposal conference to learn more about this opportunity.
