Sumeet Chabria Joins Genesis as Senior Advisor

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Global announced that Sumeet Chabria, formerly Global Head of Business Services and COO for Technology and Operations at Bank of America and Global CIO for Banking and Markets at HSBC, has joined the firm as a senior advisor.



Chabria will draw on his extensive industry experience to advise Genesis in driving the adoption of the Genesis Application Platform throughout financial markets. His insights will help Genesis showcase how clients create strategic value with the platform in terms of generating new revenue, promoting operational efficiency and ensuring resilience. He will also aid in fostering partnerships and other opportunities to expand industry usage of the platform.

“Sumeet is a tremendous asset for Genesis,” said Stephen Murphy, CEO and cofounder of Genesis Global. “He has dedicated his distinguished career to responsibly modernizing and unifying complex technology and operational landscapes at the world’s major financial institutions. His perspective on how our platform aligns with clients’ revenue, cost and risk strategies helps us engage the industry with maximum effectiveness.”

“Financial companies spend billions on software development looking for an edge over competitors,” said Sumeet Chabria, senior advisor to Genesis Global. “The Genesis platform changes that paradigm with its unique ability to build robust financial markets-grade applications, with embedded compliance and controls, ten times quicker and at a fraction of the cost of traditional builds. I see broad-based demand in the market for Genesis technology and the wide range of benefits it offers clients, including boosting developer productivity, building next-gen market infrastructure, upgrading legacy systems and derisking end-user computing (EUC) and complex vendor environments.”

Chabria’s tenure as a global leader for technology and operations includes over twenty-five years combined at Bank of America and HSBC, in New York and London. He is CEO and founder of ThoughtLinks, a technology strategy consultancy catering to AI adoption needs of financial institutions. He is also on the faculty of the executive education program at Carnegie Mellon University’s Heinz College.

In June, Genesis introduced several incentives streamlining how financial firms test and use the platform to address their most strategic and innovative software opportunities. These initiatives include new technologies to accelerate project builds on Genesis, usage-based pricing and a free trial program.

Banks, asset managers and trading infrastructure providers worldwide use the Genesis Application Platform to develop new software, enhance legacy technology systems and replace end-user computing and manual processes with enterprise-quality solutions. Among these clients, Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Citi are also strategic investors in Genesis.

About Genesis Global

Genesis Global enables financial markets organizations to innovate at speed through its software application development platform and deep expertise in capital markets and financial services.

The Genesis platform is designed with flexibility and performance at its core, providing developers with the frameworks, integrations and components required to automate manual workflows, enhance legacy systems and build entirely new applications. Featuring a resilient, real-time service-oriented architecture, Genesis excels across the performance envelope of low-latency, high-throughput and high-scalability, powering mission-critical applications at the world’s leading financial institutions.​

Strategically backed by Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Citi, Genesis Global has offices in London, New York, Miami, Charlotte, São Paulo, Dublin and Bengaluru.

