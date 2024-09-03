According to Minister Fajon, 19th Bled Strategic Forum exceeded all expectations

SLOVENIA, September 3 - At the press conference closing this year’s Forum, held under the title "A World of Parallel Realities", the host, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon, underscored that the speakers in the panel discussions addressed all the current challenges facing the international community. On the first day, the debates focused more on the war in Ukraine, the situation in Gaza and EU enlargement, while the second day focused on the fight against disinformation, energy and water security, the green transition, climate change, tourism and migration. "I am pleased that yesterday's discussions, where we heard loud and clear the voice of Palestine and the Israeli opposition, as well as the Russian opposition, were rounded off with a cultural event, a concert where an Israeli and a Palestinian musician took centre stage. We talked to them about what it means to live together and how art can have an impact on conflict resolution. They also talked about the state of relations between the two peoples and the ways in which culture and music can bring different perspectives together. I believe this was the highlight of the first day and an extremely moving event," said Minister Fajon. She also commended the contribution of young BSF Fellows, especially their engagement during the debates and their deep reflection, which gives us hope for a better coexistence in the future, but also requires the older generations to assume their share of responsibility today.

On the margins of the Bled Strategic Forum, Minister Fajon met with representatives of the successor states of the former Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia and senior representatives for succession issues to reaffirm the political will to accelerate the resolution of outstanding succession issues. "The meeting was held in a positive atmosphere. We agreed with the representatives of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia and Serbia to continue the dialogue at all levels and to reconvene at ministerial level within a year."

At a special meeting with Western Balkan foreign ministers and special envoys for the Western Balkans, Ms Fajon said that the EU enlargement represents a moral, political and geostrategic imperative. "A bigger and stronger EU gives us a stronger voice on the global stage." She also met Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Before the Forum ends, she will also meet the Foreign Ministers of Northern Macedonia and Moldova.

At the press conference, Minister Fajon thanked her colleagues at the Ministry, the organisers and volunteers for putting together the Forum and announced that the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs will soon start preparations for the 20th Bled Strategic Forum next year.