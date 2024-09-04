Subtonomy Demonstrates Ongoing Commitment to Information Security with ISO27001 Recertification

Mikael af Ugglas, CISO Subtonomy Subtonomy logotype Subtonomy is 27001:13 certified.

Subtonomy has announced its certification with the internationally recognized gold standard for information security - ISO 27001 – has been renewed.

Our customers are some of the biggest telecoms brands in the world, and it’s essential that they can be confident we’re processing their data in a highly secure fashion.” — Mikael af Ugglas, CISO at Subtonomy

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SUBTONOMY, the world’s leading telecoms technical customer support vendor, is pleased to announce its ISO27001:13 certification has been renewed, evidencing a systematic approach to information security management.ISO 27001:13 is regarded as the gold standard for information security management systems (ISMS) in the telecoms industry, and certification is awarded to organizations that meet exacting standards for implementing, maintaining, and continually improving their information security management. This requires them to examine all their information security risks, design and implement a comprehensive set of security controls, as well as commit to maintaining these high standards.Recertification recognizes Subtonomy’s strong ongoing commitment to protecting sensitive information and maintaining the highest standards of information security for its customers. It required Subtonomy to maintain a comprehensive framework of policies and controls to effectively manage and minimize the risk to the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data.With telecoms firms holding vast amounts of sensitive customer data, it’s essential that leading telecoms SaaS vendors such as Subtonomy are playing their part in keeping this data safe and secure as it’s processed by their systems.Mikael af Ugglas, CISO at Subtonomy, says: “Our customers are some of the biggest telecoms brands in the world, and it’s essential that they can be confident we’re processing their data in a highly secure fashion and that we’re committed to ensuring our solutions, business and processes adhere to the industry’s strictest information security standards. This is particularly important in the Age of AI when our customers and end-users are keen to ensure their data remains both secure and private. As an organization we take these concerns extremely seriously and our customers can be assured that not only is data security central to our corporate culture and ingrained in all areas of our organization, but we have proven this to be the case after undergoing a strict auditing process by Bureau Veritas .”The auditing process required for recertification was conducted by Bureau Veritas, one of the world’s leading certification bodies. The assessment included a comprehensive evaluation of the company's information security practices, including risk management, incident response, business continuity, and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. The certified ISMS includes product development, support and commercial processes, offices and business organization for Subtonomy’s technical customer support, service assurance, and lawful extraction of data.This latter case, is particularly important given that Subtonomy aids telecoms service providers in balancing the requirement of complying with legal mandates and court orders for data extraction by emergency services and police forces with their duty to protect the data and privacy of their customers.To learn more about Subtonomy data security, please visit our website ABOUT SUBTONOMYAs the only telecoms vendor dedicated to technical customer support, Subtonomy isn’t just a solution, we’re at the forefront of a customer experience revolution – blending cutting-edge technology with user-friendly tools to break down barriers, streamline and future-proof telecom operators’ businesses.When precision matters our solutions dive deep, revealing detailed service experiences and addressing current needs while preparing for the dynamic telecoms market of tomorrow.Harnessing automation to meet customer expectations via Subtonomy’s Self-Service API which helps enhance every digital touchpoint, with effortless but complex troubleshooting thrown in.When shifting from reactivity to proactivity our advanced tech support solutions mean you’re not just acting faster, but reaching out proactively to keep customers informed via mobile app, website, or IVR.

