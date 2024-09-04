FAT Brands’ Wing Concepts Gear up for Fall and Football Season with New Menu Items

Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings and Buffalo’s Cafe Take the Field with New Shareables and Drinks

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., a leading global restaurant franchising company and parent company of award-winning wing brands Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings and Buffalo’s Cafe , announces new limited-time menu items across its portfolio of wing concepts heading into fall and football season, available at participating locations now through Dec. 15.

Hurricane Grill & Wings - Huddle up at Hurricane Grill & Wings and dig into fan-favorite dishes and new shareables, including Carne Asada Loaded Fries, Honey Hot Wings and Boom Boom Sliders. Guests can also celebrate their teams’ return to the field with new cocktails including the Spicy Guava Rita (Espolón Blanco Tequila, guava and jalapeño); the Old Fashioned (Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, Angostura Bitters, Filthy Black Cherry and garnished with an orange peel); and the Red Bull A'Rita (Espolón Blanco Tequila, passion fruit, Red Bull Tropical® and lime). Guests can also enjoy Miller Lite, High Noon and Modelo Especial beer bucket specials for professional and college football games.

Native Grill & Wings - Get gameday ready with Native Grill & Wings with an all-new winning menu line-up, featuring zesty Chicken Bruschetta Flatbread, a hearty Native Meatball Appetizer or Sub, and a savory White Garlic Pizza. A new playbook of cocktails has also arrived including El Jefe (Espolón Reposado Tequila, Licor 43, Kahlúa and Owen's Nitro-Infused Espresso) and Tito's Handmade Vodka Strawberry Lemonade (Tito's Handmade Vodka, strawberry and lemonade). For professional and college football games, 20-ounce draft specials of Modelo Especial and Coors Light are also available.

Buffalo’s Cafe - Join the herd at Buffalo’s Cafe to take in all the action with hot new items including Firecracker Wings or Shrimp and a Sidewinder Wrap. Need a sidekick? Sip on the all-new Downhome Punch featuring Evan Williams Bourbon, Peach Schnapps, Citrus Sour, orange juice and lemon-lime soda. Beer bucket specials of Miller Lite and Modelo Especial are also available during professional and college football games.

“There is so much camaraderie around sports, in particular, football, so we really wanted to lean into amplifying the gameday experience for brand fans across our wing concepts,” said Ashley Montgomery, VP of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Casual Division. “Shareables and unique beverage options are key areas we looked to enhance to cater to our sports-watching audiences.”

Since its inception in 2017, FAT Brands has curated a roster of popular wing brands that draw devoted fans from coast to coast. For more information on FAT Brands, visit www.fatbrands.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.

About Hurricane Grill & Wings

With almost 50 restaurants located across the United States, Hurricane Grill & Wings® is known for its jumbo, fresh wings, more than 35 signature sauces and rubs, and tropical, laid-back vibe. Hurricane Grill & Wings’ menu includes wings, tacos, burgers, and seafood. The original Hurricane Grill & Wings opened in Fort Pierce, Fla., in 1995 and has expanded to locations throughout the United States. For more information visit www.hurricanewings.com .

About Native Grill & Wings

Native Grill & Wings is a family-friendly, polished sports grill with 20 franchised locations throughout Arizona and Texas. Native, as the brand’s legion of fans call it, serves over 20 award-winning wing flavors that guests can order by the individual wing, as well as an extensive menu of pizza, burgers, sandwiches, salads and more. For more information, visit www.nativegrillandwings.com .

About Buffalo’s Café

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, the family-themed casual dining chain, known for its world-famous chicken wings and 18 unique homemade wing sauces, burgers, wraps, steaks, and salads has been serving fresh southwestern themed cuisine for nearly 40 years. Featuring a full bar and table service, Buffalo’s Cafe offers an unparalleled dining experience affording friends and family the flexibility to enjoy an intimate dinner together or to casually catch the next sporting event while enjoying robust menu offerings. Buffalo’s Cafe - Where Everyone Is Family™. For more information, visit www.buffalos.com .

