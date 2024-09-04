Submit Release
Sonnet BioTherapeutics to Participate in the Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series

Live video webcast on Monday, September 9th at 4:00 PM ET

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sonnet”) (NASDAQ: SONN), a clinical-stage company developing targeted immunotherapeutic drugs, today announced that it will participate in the Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 4:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, Pankaj Mohan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sonnet BioTherapeutics, will provide a corporate overview and business outlook. In addition to the moderated discussion, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Questions can also be pre-submitted leading up to the event by emailing sonn@jtcir.com. Time permitting, the Company will respond to submitted questions.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.sonnetbio.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for innovating biologic drugs of single or bifunctional action. Known as FHAB (Fully Human Albumin Binding), the technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and "hitch-hikes" on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to target tissues. Sonnet's FHAB was designed to specifically target tumor and lymphatic tissue, with an improved therapeutic window for optimizing the safety and efficacy of immune modulating biologic drugs. FHAB is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies, and vaccines.

Investor Relations Contact:
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-475-8247
SONN@jtcir.com


You just read:

Sonnet BioTherapeutics to Participate in the Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series

