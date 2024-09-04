Acceldata Executives to Present on the Transformative Power of Data Observability and AI at 2024 Industry Events

Join Acceldata at Forrester Technology and Innovation Summit, Big Data London, DataDriven24, and Tech Week

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceldata , the market leader in enterprise data observability, today announced that co-founder and CEO Rohit Choudhary, CPO Ramon Chen, and CMO Mahesh Kumar will share their expertise on leveraging data observability to build successful AI strategies at leading industry events in 2024.



As AI proliferates the enterprise and data volumes surge across industries, Acceldata’s comprehensive, all-in-one enterprise data observability platform has proven to be a critical driver of success for leading organizations and household brands worldwide. With the introduction of industry-first AI capabilities earlier this year, the company has solidified its position as a leader in data observability by equipping teams with the most innovative technology for building and operating best-in-class data products. Here’s where you can find Acceldata in the coming months:

Forrester Technology and Innovation Summit North America, September 9-12, 2024

On the precipice of an exciting AI-led technology revolution, attendees of The Forrester Technology and Innovation Summit North America in Austin, TX will hear breakthrough research, strategies, and best practices to achieve high performance IT, embrace AI, and fuel growth with emerging technology.

A silver sponsor of the event, attendees can join Acceldata at 213 and hear from CMO Mahesh Kumar on “How Data Observability Delivers Transformative Use Cases Across Industries” on Wednesday, September 11th at 3:25 pm CT.

Big Data London, September 18-19, 2024

Big Data London is the UK’s leading data, analytics, and AI conference and exhibition dedicated to learning and sharing best practices, building relationships, and finding the tools to develop an effective data-driven business. Attendees can visit Acceldata at booth Y624 and hear from executives including:

CEO and co-founder Rohit Choudhary will present on “Data Observability: The Cornerstone of Trustworthy AI” on Thursday, September 19th at 12:00 pm BST to explore how industry leaders can use data observability to leverage AI to its fullest potential to gain a competitive edge.



on Thursday, September 19th at 12:00 pm BST to explore how industry leaders can use data observability to leverage AI to its fullest potential to gain a competitive edge. CPO Ramon Chen will present on “Data Observability: The Catalyst for Superior Data Quality, Efficiency, and Cost Savings” on Wednesday, September 18th at 11:20 am BST, sharing how to implement enterprise data observability across on-prem and cloud environments to create a single source of truth for data.



on Wednesday, September 18th at 11:20 am BST, sharing how to implement enterprise data observability across on-prem and cloud environments to create a single source of truth for data. CMO Mahesh Kumar will present on “Data Observability: Unlocking Business Value Across Major Industry Verticals” on Thursday, September 19th at 11:20 am BST to explore the transformative power of data observability through compelling use cases across various industries including retail, finance, manufacturing, healthcare, and more.



DataDriven24, October 7-9, 2024

DataDriven24 is a modern data management conference bringing together the world’s leading data innovators to connect and gain insights on how to deliver more for their business faster, invest in modern data capabilities, and start transforming for AI starting today.

Acceldata CPO Ramon Chen will present on “How Data Observability Makes Your MDM, Data Quality, Data Governance, Analytics & AI Better, While Saving You Money!”

Tech Week, October 7-13, 2024

Hosted by a16z, Tech Week is a week-long series of events in San Francisco that brings together leading innovators, investors, and industry movers to discover cutting-edge technology advancements and foster meaningful connections.

Acceldata will host a happy hour on Wednesday, October 9th from 6:00-8:00 pm PT at ROOFTOP 25. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with data experts and executives and learn how to transform their organization through data observability while indulging in appetizers and refreshments crafted by top San Francisco chefs. Click here to register .

For more details on Acceldata's participation in industry events throughout 2024, visit Acceldata Events Page .

About Acceldata

Founded in 2018, Campbell, CA-based Acceldata is a leading provider of data observability solutions, empowering organizations to gain actionable insights into their data infrastructure. With advanced AI technology, Acceldata offers unparalleled visibility into data pipelines, enabling organizations to optimize performance. Acceldata's solutions have been embraced by global customers, such as Dun & Bradstreet, PubMatic, PhonePe (Walmart), HCSC, and many more. Acceldata investors include Insight Partners, March Capital, Industry Ventures, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, Sanabil, and Emergent Ventures. Contact us to learn about the benefits of data observability.

