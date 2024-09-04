AmpliTech Group’s AGTGSS Division To Participate At Mobile World Congress Shows in Las Vegas And Barcelona To Market Its Comprehensive Private 5G End-to-End Solution for Businesses and Homes

This includes External and Internal CPE and Fixed 5G Wireless Access (FWA) equipment

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly, announces the company’s participation at two key trade shows domestically and abroad to be held at Las Vegas and Barcelona during the months of October 2024 and March 2025 respectively.



Participating in these 5G widely recognized industry shows will allow the company to benefit, among some, of the following:

Networking Opportunities: MWC is a major industry event held yearly in the US and Europe, attracting key players from the 5G ecosystem, including technology providers, carriers, and potential clients. It’s a great platform for establishing new relationships and strengthening existing ones.

Market Insights: The conferences will feature presentations, panel discussions, and demonstrations on the latest trends and advancements in mobile technology. This will provide valuable insights into market needs, competitive landscapes, and emerging technologies.

Business Development: By showcasing AGTGSS’s Public and Private 5G solutions and end-to-end offerings, the division can attract potential clients and partners. It’s an opportunity to highlight the unique value proposition and differentiate from competitors.

Product Exposure: The event will allow AGTGSS to market and provide additional information of its 5G products and solutions to a global audience, increasing visibility and potentially generating leads and interest in its offerings.

Industry Trends and Innovations: Staying updated with the latest technological innovations and industry trends can help AGTGSS align its strategies and product development with market demands.

Brand Strengthening: Participation in such a high-profile event can enhance AGTGSS’s brand reputation and position it as a key player in the 5G industry.

AGTGSS's Private 5G End-to-End Solution is designed to meet the burgeoning demand for reliable and high-performance 5G networks outside traditional cellular infrastructure. By combining state-of-the-art hardware components with expert planning and optimization services, AGTGSS ensures seamless deployment and operation of Private 5G networks, delivering True G Speed Services exceeding 1 gigabit per second performance.

"After our significant milestone of unveiling our comprehensive Private 5G End-to-End Solutions to the 5G market, it is critical now we embark on a full business development mode and actively participate at 5G industry events” said Fawad Maqbool, CEO/CTO at AmpliTech Group. "We are fully committed to our growth strategy and will actively participate to make it happen. Our solution empowers businesses and communities with the capability to deploy robust, high-speed 5G networks tailored to their specific needs, whether for industrial applications, residential connectivity, or smart city and smart hub initiatives. The era of true 5G connectivity from tower to home is here!" Furthermore, Mr. Maqbool stated, “Our Private 5G product suite can be sold as stand-alone products, which we soon expect to have our first order for, and as part of a comprehensive end-to-end solution program which includes products and services bundled together, being flexible this way, enhances our chances of 5G customers to take our products, experience their performance and put our brand name out there and start being recognized as premiere supplier of 5G solutions”.

As previously cited, the key features of AGTGSS's Private 5G End-to-End Solution include:

Versatile Hardware: ORAN radio networks, Central and Distribution Units, Antennas, and Core Servers designed for seamless integration and optimal performance.

FWA Devices: A full line of Fixed Wireless Access devices, or CPE (Customer Premise Equipment) such as wireless routers and Wi-Fi hotspots, ensuring reliable connectivity across various deployment environments. These include WiFi 6 and WiFi 7 as well as Fixed 5G Dishes that can transfer high-speed connectivity from a backhaul to “dead zones” in rural or suburban environments, using LOS (line of sight) methods.

Expert Services : Comprehensive planning and network optimization (P&O) services to maximize equipment selection, performance and efficiency. These include the ability to also offer cloud services to clients.

Scalable Solutions: Tailored configurations to support a wide range of deployment sizes and requirements.

Autonomy, Control and Security: A private 5G network allows the end customer to have full control over their communication infrastructure, ensuring data security and privacy.

Reliability and Performance: 5G networks provide high-speed, low-latency connections, ensuring reliable internet access for various needs such as education, healthcare, and community services.

Customization and Flexibility: The end customer can tailor the network to their specific needs, including coverage areas, bandwidth allocation, and prioritization of services like telemedicine or remote education.

Cost Efficiency and Monetization: Over time, a private 5G network can potentially reduce costs compared to relying on public networks or traditional broadband services, especially in remote areas where infrastructure may be limited. The end customer will also have the ability to monetize the use of the P5G Network. By owning it, access to use this network services can be monetized, just like current customers do with cable companies that provide WiFi signals to their homes.

Emergency Response and Public Safety: A robust Private 5G network can facilitate efficient emergency communication and response, enhancing overall public safety within the tribal community.

Sovereignty and Independence: By establishing their own network, the end customer asserts sovereignty over their technological infrastructure, reinforcing their self-governance and independence.

The following are just some of the industries that AMPG can immediately support with the P5G networks:

Military Bases - Airports - Railyards - Mines - Warehouses - Smart Cities

With its commitment to innovation and quality, AGTGSS continues the charge in enabling the future of wireless connectivity. For more information on AGTGSS's Private 5G End-to-End Solution and how it can transform your connectivity needs, visit www.agtgss.com.

AGTGSS remains committed to driving innovation in telecommunications, leveraging its deep industry knowledge and technical prowess to deliver superior connectivity solutions that empower businesses to thrive in a digital-first world.

Our product offerings integrate advanced ORAN radios, Central and Distribution Units, Antennas, Core Servers, and a versatile range of FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) devices tailored for diverse deployment scenarios, including buildings and residential homes. FWA replaces cable and fiber to the home or business and makes high-speed connectivity completely cable-free.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions—AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services—is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets, including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

About MWC Trade Shows

MWC is the largest and most influential event for the connectivity ecosystem. Whether you’re a global mobile operator, device manufacturer, technology provider, vendor, content owner, or are simply interested in the future of tech, you need to be here.

Why? Because it’s the one time of year where everyone who’s anyone comes together under one roof. Tens of thousands of senior executives from the top global companies, international governments and trailblazing tech businesses converge at MWC to make decisions.

Thought leaders become change-makers, new ideas turn into business deals and networking means remarkable connections. It’s the place to find out where the industry, your business and your career are headed.

https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/ and https://www.mwclasvegas.com/about

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that this technology, including AGTGSS Division's complete Private 5G End-to-End Solution, will provide seamless deployment and operation delivering True G Speed Services exceeding 1 gigabit per second performance and will lead to further development and work for customers. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

Corporate Social Media:

Twitter: @AmpliTechAMPG

Instagram: @AmpliTechAMPG

Facebook: AmpliTechInc

LinkedIn: Amplitech Group Inc

Investor Social Media:

Twitter: @AMPG_IR

StockTwits: @AMPG_IR

Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

Investors@amplitechgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.