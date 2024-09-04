TAPCO Announces New Partnership with Leading Mobility Platform NoTraffic

NoTraffic’s AI-mobility platform for traffic management just installed in Illinois

BROWN DEER, Wis., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traffic and Parking Control Co., Inc. (TAPCO), manufacturer, distributor and service provider of roadway safety innovations is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with NoTraffic, the developer of the world's leading mobility platform, bringing urban mobility solutions to traffic agencies globally.



Through this new partnership, TAPCO will now offer NoTraffic’s smart mobility platform to select communities in the Midwest, including installations in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana. NoTraffic’s AI-powered traffic software is designed to seamlessly connect intersections through the cloud and support data-driven planning decisions with the goal of optimized mobility.

By utilizing a combination of data from intelligent sensors and AI technologies, NoTraffic’s autonomous traffic management platform works with city intersection networks to change the signal lights in real-time based on current traffic needs. The software elevates traffic safety by optimizing traffic flow at intersections while helping decrease unnecessary congestion and emissions. NoTraffic also takes the diverse needs of modern transportation into consideration, with capabilities that can detect and identify vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and micromobility users, to prioritize their travel and foster safer roads for all.





“Partnering with TAPCO enables us to extend the reach of our cutting-edge traffic management platform, bringing advanced AI capabilities to intersections across the Midwest,” said Tom Cooper, VP of Sales at NoTraffic. “By combining our technology with TAPCO's expertise in roadway safety, we aim to significantly improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and enhance overall safety. Together, we envision creating smarter, more efficient roadways that cater to the diverse needs of modern transportation.”

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring comprehensive traffic management capabilities to the Midwest,” said Lindsay Harvey, Service Solutions Director at TAPCO. “Our shared commitment to leveraging technology in pursuit of safer roads makes NoTraffic a natural partner for TAPCO, and we’re excited to continue setting new standards for roadway safety."

The NoTraffic management team brings a wealth of expertise from a variety of industries and fulfills the growing need for innovative traffic management solutions.

About TAPCO

As an industry-leading innovator, TAPCO manufactures, distributes and services a wide portfolio of traffic and parking safety solutions designed to increase safe travels for all. Since 1956, TAPCO has set the standard for delivering reliable, cutting-edge traffic safety enhancements. From signalized intersection solutions to preventative maintenance options, safety is at the heart of all TAPCO innovations. For more information, please visit TAPCO’s website and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

About NoTraffic

NoTraffic, the developer of the world's leading mobility platform, is on a mission to digitize the backbone of transportation and streamline the next generation of traffic mobility. The company's end-to-end, mobility management platform leverages AI and edge computing to reconfigure signalized city intersections into one fully automated, cloud-connected hub. In less than 2 hours of installation, the platform can classify all road users including – private vehicles, public transportation, emergency services, pedestrians and more – and respond accordingly to traffic conditions in real-time to reduce travel times and CO2 emissions and improve safety. Ranked in TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Companies list, NoTraffic is trusted by leading states in North America and has formed strategic partnerships with major communication giants such as AT&T and Rogers Communications. The company was founded in 2017 by Tal Kreisler, Uriel Katz, and Or Sela.

AI Mobility Platform A look inside the world's leading mobility platform

