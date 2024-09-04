Solera’s Identifix Launches Next-Generation Mobile Application for Direct-Hit Platform

The latest groundbreaking app empowers auto technicians with unmatched access to repair information

WESTLAKE, Texas, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera, the leading global provider of SaaS solutions to the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, today announced the launch of its Identifix Direct-Hit Mobile application. Serving as part of the next generation of the Identifix Direct-Hit® experience, the Direct-Hit Mobile application is now available on tablets and smartphones, saving technicians time from going back and forth between desktop workstations and vehicles. The application represents a significant step forward in the evolution of auto repair information delivery.



The Direct-Hit Mobile app revolutionizes the way automotive repair information is accessed by placing over half a million ASE Level 1 Master Technician authored diagnostic and fix library and more than 3 million Confirmed Fixes by fellow professional technicians directly in the hands of users. In addition, it comes with the OE procedures, wiring diagrams, TSBs, DTCs, extensive Parts & Labor guide and NHTSA Recalls that technicians trust and rely on for daily operation. With over 80,000 searches every day on the Direct-Hit platform, this mobile application ensures that technicians can spend more time under the hood and less time searching for the information they need.

“We’re excited to bring this next-generation tool to our customers,” said Victoria Repice, SVP Product Management, Solera. “By reducing the need for technicians to return to a shop computer to access vital repair information, we’re helping to streamline the repair process, reduce mistakes, and ultimately improve efficiency. The Direct-Hit Mobile app is designed to meet the needs of today’s fast-paced automotive industry, where every second counts.”

The Direct-Hit Mobile app is more than just a convenience; it’s a game-changer for automotive technicians who require quick, reliable access to high-quality repair information. Whether in the shop or out in the field, technicians can now leverage the full power of Direct-Hit to enhance their workflow and improve repair accuracy.

This innovative tool is now part of the new Direct-Hit Professional and Direct-Hit Pro Academy subscription. For more information about the Direct-Hit Mobile app or to schedule a demo, please visit https://www.identifix.com/direct-hit/

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera’s comprehensive SaaS solutions are driven by advanced AI, industry-leading proprietary datasets, and ongoing innovation. Solera’s AI-powered solutions are key to managing critical workflows, including claims processing, vehicle diagnostics, parts management, dealer management, and commercial fleet management. Solera serves over 280,000 global customers and partners in 120+ countries.

For more information, visit http://www.solera.com.

PAN Communications for Solera

solera@pancomm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.