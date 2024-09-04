SpaceWERX Awards SBIR Phase I Contract to Rise8 to Advance Software Functionality and Usability with Predictive Analytics

Rise8 to develop DoD analytics tool package to measure user behavior for applications hosted on classified networks with SBIR contract

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise8 , a company delivering elite software development for critical missions, announces its selection for a SpaceWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contract in the amount of $75,000 for the company’s Predictive User Analytics for Secure Environments, shorthanded Pulse. Pulse will help both software development teams and operational leadership collect and compile end-user insights faster than ever previously possible on secure networks, leading to improved speed of response, and better, more durable decision-making.



In today’s military operations, information flows through a network of manual processes that are slow, prone to error, and cannot scale. Pulse will reduce cycle times from the order of days, weeks, and months down to seconds–and do so at an unbelievable scale. This degree of instantaneous feedback is critical to delivering valuable software users love, allowing developers to use data as a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and user-centricity in application development, especially in defense environments where software products are mission critical.

“Today’s Warfighter needs solutions custom-built to their mission needs, designed with user operability at the forefront. However, there is often a disconnect between software development teams and application users in the field; Pulse will eliminate that disconnect,” said Bryon Kroger, CEO and founder of Rise8. “We are grateful to SpaceWERX for this SBIR award, and look forward to continued collaboration.”

Currently, software applications deployed on classified government networks cannot access the vast array of data analytics products available to the commercial sector. Existing commercial solutions either cannot be adapted to a secure government network or fail to meet the requisite security controls. Pulse will fill this void–as it is developed with DoD network complexities and security requirements top of mind–and will bring government software practices much closer to how high performing commercial development teams operate.

This SBIR award is the second that Rise8 has received this fiscal year, having recently announced a Phase II SBIR award for the company’s Tracer product, which automates the documentation, monitoring, inheritance, and reporting of security and compliance.

To learn more about how Rise8 delivers elite software development for government customers, visit https://www.rise8.us/ .

About Rise8

Rise8 delivers elite software development for critical missions, revolutionizing the way government agencies and companies build, deploy, and utilize critical software. Rise8 is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) with headquarters in Tampa, FL, and a fully remote workforce. Learn more at https://www.rise8.us/ and on LinkedIn , and X .

About SpaceWERX

As the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a unique division within AFWERX, SpaceWERX inspires and empowers collaboration with innovators to accelerate capabilities and shape our future in space. Headquartered in Los Angeles, SpaceWERX employs 40 military, civilian and contractor personnel executing an annual $457 million budget. Additionally, SpaceWERX partners with Space Systems Command's Commercial Space Office (COMSO) as a collaborative program. Since it was aligned under AFRL in Aug. 2021, SpaceWERX has executed 906 contracts worth more than $690 million to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit spacewerx.us.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 6,028 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

The views expressed are those of Rise8 and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

