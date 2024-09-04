Introducing the ‘Grown-Up’ Fruit Snack: Sun-Maid Unveils Farmstand Reserve

Featuring Four Delicious Varieties, Sun-Maid Farmstand Reserve is the Perfect Shareable Snack Anytime, Anywhere.

FRESNO, Calif., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun-Maid Growers of California, the iconic and innovative dried fruit snacks brand, is excited to unveil its newest product line: Sun-Maid Farmstand Reserve. In today's fast-paced world, taking a moment to savor a delicious and satisfying snack can feel like a luxury. Sun-Maid Farmstand Reserve is here to change that. Crafted with busy individuals in mind, the Sun-Maid Farmstand Reserve range contains a delectable selection of curated snacks, that deliver an unparalleled flavor and satisfyingly fruit-centric experience. Sun-Maid understands that as your tastes have evolved, so have snack choices!

The thoughtfully designed pouches offer a delicious escape, allowing individuals to reset, refresh, and enjoy a moment of snacking joy. Each box of Sun-Maid Farmstand Reserve, the ‘grown-up fruit snack’, contains five single-serve pouches, offering convenience and portion control for on-the-go snacking.

The product line features four distinct varieties:

Dried Mixed Berries (cranberries, Bing cherries, and blueberries)

Sea Salt Chocolate Flavored Coated Banana Chips

Dried Whole Cranberries

Sea Salt Cocoa and Caramel Dusted Raisins

"Sun-Maid Farmstand Reserve is a game-changer, offering a moment of mindful snacking anywhere amidst our demanding lives," says Steve Loftus, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sun-Maid. "We've crafted a premium, convenient snack that aligns with today's consumer desires, allowing people to savor the goodness of fruit without compromising on more indulgent experiences."

Dr. Susan Albers, a leading expert on mindful eating, emphasizes the importance of intentional snacking. "Mindful snacking helps individuals slow down, savor each bite, and make thoughtful choices about what they eat," said Dr. Albers.

"Sun-Maid Farmstand Reserve supports this practice by offering mindful portions and delicious options that encourage consumers to appreciate the flavors and enjoy their snacks fully. Each individually wrapped item is the perfect portable snack, compact enough to toss into your work tote, gym bag, or diaper bag without taking up valuable space. These snacks foster mindful eating without any effort, making them an ideal choice for individuals with busy lives – which is all of us!”

Dr. Albers' mindful snacking tips*, paired with Sun-Maid Farmstand Reserve, give a practical approach to intentional eating:

Sit Down: Create a dedicated snack moment to be more present. Slowly Chew: Savor each bite to fully experience the flavors and textures. Savor Each Morsel: Take the time to truly taste the snack rather than mindlessly munching. Smile Between Bites: Stimulate the release of feel-good chemicals and create a positive association. Stop When Satisfied: These elevated snacks will help to keep you feeling fuller in between meal times.



What sets Sun-Maid Farmstand Reserve apart from other dried fruit brands is its unwavering commitment to quality and flavor. Sun-Maid Farmstand Reserve’s Whole Dried Cranberries are a standout example. Unlike traditional dried cranberries, which feature only the skins, Sun-Maid uses whole dried cranberries which delivers a superior taste and texture experience.

Sun-Maid Farmstand Reserve, your grown-up fruit snack in single-serve pouches, is perfect for any on-the-go individual. Enjoy a premium snacking experience anytime anywhere, without compromising on quality.

For more information about Sun-Maid Farmstand Reserve, please visit sunmaidfarmstandreserve.com .

About Sun-Maid Growers of California: Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmer's cooperative of hundreds of grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid's innovative snacks continue to feed imaginations one little red box at a time—because when imagination is used for good, there's nothing more delicious! Always starting with a whole fruit you can see and taste, Sun-Maid continues to offer trusted go-to snacks that are simple and versatile—imagine that! For more information about Sun-Maid, visit www.sunmaid.com and follow the brand on social media including TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.

