EducationDynamics Partners with The EdUp Experience Podcast to Launch Six-Part Mini-Series

Lenexa, Kan., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EducationDynamics (EDDY), the nation’s leading experts in marketing and enrollment management services for higher education institutions, has entered into a partnership with The EdUp Experience, a nationwide podcast covering education and education technology, to present a six-part mini-series titled, “Education Elevated: Navigating the Future of Online Higher Education.”

Hosted by Joe Salustio, Ed.D. , the mini series will explore the evolving landscape of higher education as experienced by today’s diverse and interconnected student population. New episodes will be released each month over the next several months.

Its first episode, “Creating Durability with the Modern Learner,” is now live. The episode features Dr. Melik Peter Khoury, President of Unity Environmental University, and is co-hosted by Greg Clayton, President of Enrollment Management Services at EducationDynamics.

“The higher education industry has changed significantly since the pandemic, bringing online education into the mainstream. We are excited to share our expertise and offer insights into the way today’s students want to engage with and learn at institutions,” says Bruce Douglas, CEO of EducationDynamics. “This partnership amplifies our message and helps us advocate for student-centered learning with a larger audience.”

Episodes will bring together EducationDynamics thought leaders and innovators, respected institutional leaders and many of the brightest minds in higher education to share strategies for adapting, evolving and thriving in this rapidly changing higher education environment. The series will provide valuable insights on everything from enrollment and marketing and recruitment to student success and the future direction of higher education.

Future episodes will cover the following key topics:

Episode 2: “To Greet Them, You Need to Meet Them – introducing the Modern Learner”

Episode 3: “Unified Enrollment Strategy – Breaking Down the Silos”

Episode 4: “Modern Marketing for Online Program Growth – Embracing Data / AI”

Episode 5: “Student Success is Your Success – Helping Online Students Achieve Their Goals”

Episode 6: “The Future of Online Higher Education”

The EdUp Experience podcast is a world-recognized higher education podcast dedicated to exploring the evolving landscape of higher education and its impact on students and institutions. Bringing together experts from various fields to provide insights and actionable advice to listeners, topics discussions include innovation, accessibility, leadership, and the future of education. It is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, YouTube Music, Audible, Amazon Music, Pandora and other streaming platforms.

EducationDynamics is the transformative strategic partner that helps schools meet the challenges and opportunities of serving today’s student. Our mission is to expand opportunity through education by helping colleges and universities understand, engage, and serve students. We have dedicated the last 35 years to helping schools serve adult and non-traditional students through online programs, and we are the largest provider of unbundled marketing and enrollment management services for online and adult-focused higher ed. For more information, visit: educationdynamics.com.

