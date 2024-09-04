Remitly to Present at the 2024 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

SEATTLE, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, today announced that its management team will present at the 2024 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference



Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Time: 4:25pm Pacific Time / 7:25pm Eastern Time

The presentation will be webcast live from Remitly’s investor relations website at https://ir.remitly.com/. A replay of the event will be available on the investor relations website following the presentation.

About Remitly

Remitly is a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders. With a global footprint spanning more than 170 countries, Remitly’s digitally native, cross-border payments app delights customers with a fast, reliable, and transparent money movement experience. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its vision and transform lives around the world.

