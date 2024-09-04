Curved Televisions Global Market 2024 To Reach $16.08 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.5%

Curved Televisions Global Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Curved Televisions Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The curved televisions market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.69 billion in 2023 to $11.59 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased screen sizes, adoption of higher resolution standards, content availability, growth in retail channels, and increased popularity of curved televisions.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Curved Televisions Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The curved televisions market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $16.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growth in demand for immersive viewing, increasing disposable incomes, increasing preference for online shopping, decreasing prices of curved television models, and overall economic growth. Major trends in the forecast period include enhanced viewing experience, technological advancements, advances in display technology, enhanced gaming experience, and consumer electronics integration

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Curved Televisions Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=17122&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Curved Televisions Market

The rising popularity of online gaming is expected to propel the growth of the curved televisions market going forward. Online gaming refers to playing video games over the internet, allowing players to interact with other players in real-time, regardless of their physical location. Online gaming has become increasingly popular due to its ease of accessibility, variety of games, social interaction, competitive gameplay, continuous innovation, increasing global connectivity, immersive experiences, and affordability. Curved televisions enhance the immersive experience of online gaming by providing a wider field of view and reducing glare. They also offer a more comfortable viewing angle for extended gaming sessions.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/curved-televisions-global-market-report

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Curved Televisions Market Share?

Key players in the curved televisions market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Haier Group, Xiaomi Corporation.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Curved Televisions Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the curved television market are focusing on technological advancements, such as flexible organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display televisions, to better serve customers. Flexible OLED display televisions utilize organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology built on flexible plastic or metal foil substrates rather than rigid glass. This allows the displays to be bent, rolled, or folded, enabling new form factors and use cases for televisions, such as rollable or foldable designs that can be easily stored and transported.

How Is The Global Curved Televisions Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Cable Track Cables, Torsion Cables

2) By Screen Size: Large-Sized Curved Televisions, Mid-Sized Curved Televisions, Small-Sized Curved Televisions

3) By End User: Commercial, Institutional, Residential

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading The Curved TelevisionsMarket

North America was the largest region in the curved televisions market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the curved televisions market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Curved Televisions Market Definition

Curved televisions (TV) are electronic display devices that feature a concave viewing surface, in contrast to traditional flat-panel displays. They are marketed as providing an immersive viewing experience and a wider field of view, though the benefits are debated. Curved TVs have applications in gaming, digital signage, and movie theaters, where the curved screen can help minimize distortion and create a more panoramic view.

Curved Televisions Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global curved televisions market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Curved Televisions Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on curved televisions market size, curved televisions market drivers and trends, curved televisions market major players, curved televisions competitors' revenues, curved televisions market positioning, and curved televisions market growth across geographies.

