Creyon Bio Granted Second U.S. Patent for AI/Machine Learning-Enabled Oligonucleotide-Based Medicine Engineering Platform

SAN DIEGO and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creyon Bio , Inc. ("Creyon"), a clinical-stage leader in AI/machine learning-enabled engineering of oligonucleotide-based medicines (OBMs), has been awarded U.S. Patent No. 12,057,197 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for key aspects of its innovative platform for engineering safe and effective OBMs, providing exclusivity for proprietary machine-learned methods utilized in the Creyon™ Platform.

“This patent issuance protects our foundational technology for engineering oligonucleotide-based medicines,” said Chris Hart, Ph.D., Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Creyon Bio. “Our AI-driven platform uncovers design principles for oligonucleotides and explores vast chemical spaces more efficiently than traditional methods, such as trial-and-error screening. This approach has enabled us to build the first and only platform capable of engineering for safety first, with optimal pharmacological properties engineered to minimize side effects.”

The patent protects Creyon's methods for training machine-learned models to optimize oligonucleotide designs for desired biophysical effects and pharmacological endpoints. This approach allows novel OBMs to be engineered rather than discovered through trial-and-error screening, improving lead identification efficiency by up to 100-fold over industry peers.

Swagatam Mukhopadhyay, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Creyon Bio, commented, “The AI/machine learning models covered by this patent were instrumental in bringing our TNPO2 program from concept to patient treatment in 13 months, demonstrating real-world impact of our technology. Creyon’s platform efficiently determines how different components of OBMs affect their performance. This approach has been key to our success, allowing us to design a hundred ASOs with a typical 80-90% success rate creating compounds with no preclinical toxicity liability across pharmacology studies.”

Nathan Billings, Ph.D., Chief Strategy Officer of Creyon, added, “This patent is a key addition to our strategic IP portfolio and gives us a competitive edge. For our partners, it expands commercial opportunities and enhances our OBM platform's value.”

New Manuscript Supports Patented OBM Engineering Platform

Creyon also published a manuscript in ArXiv titled “ Efficient Approximate Methods for Design of Experiments for Copolymer Engineering ,” which presents three powerful algorithms that solve challenging Design of Experiment (DoE) problems specifically tailored for the design of polymers like therapeutic oligonucleotides. These designs efficiently determine how different components of OBMs affect their performance, using a minimal set of experiments that avoid errors and work within practical limitations. Creyon is using these methods to design optimal sets of oligonucleotides, leading to a high success rate in creating safe and effective treatments for various organs during in vivo studies.

Mukhopadhyay commented, “These algorithms are powerful, enabling us to unravel the rules for engineering oligonucleotide-based medicines and extract maximum value from every pharmacology study we perform. The positive predictive value of our machine learning models built on such hyper-informative datasets is unparalleled in the industry. Looking ahead, Creyon is poised to leverage this patented technology to further accelerate the development of safe and effective oligonucleotide-based medicines, potentially revolutionizing treatment options for patients with both rare and common diseases.”

Creyon Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing best-in-class precision medicines with industry-leading efficiency through molecular engineering of Oligonucleotide-Based Medicines (OBMs). These include antisense oligonucleotides, siRNAs, and aptamers. The company is changing how novel OBMs are created, transforming the process from drug discovery to drug engineering. Creyon has built the first and only platform capable of engineering for safety first, translating new target discoveries to OBMs with optimal pharmacological properties. Coupled with our aptamer-based delivery technologies, Creyon is unlocking the full potential of OBMs for common and rare diseases alike. Our platform has already demonstrated promising results in a n-of-1 clinical trial, rapidly progressing from concept to patient treatment in just 13 months. To learn more, visit https://creyonbio.com/ .

