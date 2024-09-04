Ecocem Appoints Mike Donovan as United States Technical Director to Support Growth Strategy

Donovan’s extensive U.S. concrete industry experience to help Ecocem expedite its North American go-to-market strategy

HOUSTON , Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecocem, Europe’s leading provider of low-carbon cement technologies, has appointed Mike Donovan as Technical Director for its U.S. business operations. In this position, Donovan will be pivotal in driving Ecocem’s business development initiatives as the Dublin-based company brings its scalable low-carbon cement technologies to markets across North America.



As technical director, Donovan is responsible for overseeing key aspects of Ecocem’s business in the U.S., with a focus on widespread commercial adoption of the company’s low-carbon cement technologies, including ACT, by the U.S. market. Donovan will work with industry partners to support the adoption of low-carbon cement technologies and provide resources and insight to North American government agencies, consultants, and financial investors seeking guidance on low-carbon cement and concrete as the industry transitions to more sustainable solutions.

Donovan brings a unique perspective and intimate knowledge of the cement industry. Most recently, he successfully developed and brought a new natural pozzolan to market with Geofortis, LLC. He began his career in concrete four decades ago working at leading companies such as Sherman Industries, Blue Circle Cement, and Central Concrete Supply.

“To accelerate decarbonization of the cement industry, Ecocem needs to create an impact in North America that rivals our footprint in Europe today. The U.S. market has real influence on technology and adoption – where it goes, others follow. Widespread adoption of next-generation scalable cement technologies like Ecocem’s ACT will allow the cement industry to become the first hard-to-abate industrial sector to decarbonize on a trajectory consistent with 1.5°C of global warming,” said Donal O’Riain, Ecocem’s Founder and Managing Director. “Mike is a significant addition to our team. Working alongside Steve Bryan, our managing director of U.S. operations, Mike will accelerate our efforts to deliver on our ambition in North America.”

Ecocem’s North American expansion is rooted in one of its most significant projects to date, the construction of its Terminal and Milling Operations at the Port of Los Angeles. The facility will import raw materials by ship and process them to manufacture low-carbon materials.

“Being a part of Ecocem’s groundbreaking entry into the North American market and shaping the global future of low-carbon cement is a true honor,” said Donovan. “I’m committed to building on Ecocem’s proven track record and leadership in Europe to bring scalable low-carbon cement solutions to North America. These are solutions that are available today and can cost-effectively scale to meet the demands of the industry here.”

To learn more about how Ecocem can deliver low-carbon cement to your market or serve as a partner, please visit www.ecocemglobal.com/en-us/contact/.

About Ecocem

Ecocem is a pioneer of high-performance technology that significantly reduces CO2 emissions in the cement and construction industries. ACT, Ecocem’s scalable, innovative low-carbon cement solution, allows the use of cementitious materials at high material efficiency and reduced water and energy demand. This breakthrough technology can reduce the global carbon footprint of the traditional cement manufacturing process by more than half.

For more than 20 years, Ecocem has been developing, manufacturing, and supplying low-carbon cement and construction solutions to markets in Europe. It operates from plants in France (2), the Netherlands and Ireland with an annual production of over 2 million tons of low-carbon cements.

From Le Grand Paris Express to Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, and the U.K.’s high-speed railway HS2, Ecocem has achieved a cumulative reduction to date of almost 18 million tons CO2 emissions. It would take over 800 million trees to capture this amount of CO2 in a year.

Investors in Ecocem include Saint-Gobain Group, a global leader in light sustainable construction, and Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Ecocem also counts ArcelorMittal, the world’s leading steel and mining company, as a major shareholder in its Ecocem France subsidiary.

An independent company with a world-class innovation center, Ecocem technology, products, and services can help the cement industry cost-effectively decarbonize by 50 percent by 2030 – and build a more sustainable future for all.

https://www.ecocemglobal.com/

Contact

Liam Sullivan for Ecocem

ecocemNA@v2comms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2994c17c-deac-42fc-b83f-a9152e730309

Mike Donovan, Technical Director - Americas at Ecocem Mike Donovan has joined Ecocem as Technical Director for its U.S. business operations. He will be pivotal in driving Ecocem’s business development initiatives as the Dublin-based company brings its scalable low-carbon cement technologies to markets across North America.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.