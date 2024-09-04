Submit Release
Daktronics, Inc. Announces 2025 Fiscal First Quarter Results

Solid Sequential GAAP Revenue Growth, Margin Expansion, and Cash Flow Generation

Earned $22.7 Million of Operating Income and Adjusted Net Income(1) of $16.6 Million

BROOKINGS, S.D., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ-DAKT), the leading U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of best-in-class dynamic video communication displays and control systems for customers worldwide, today reported results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter which ended July 27, 2024.

Fiscal Q1 2025 financial highlights:

  • Sales of $226.1 million, a 4.7 percent sequential increase from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, aligning with expected seasonal demand and driven by increased production and deliveries for sports and outdoor related seasonal business
  • Gross profit as a percentage of net sales of 26.4 percent as compared to 25.7 percent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024
  • Operating income of $22.7 million, a 16.9 percent increase as compared to $19.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024
  • Non-operating non-cash debt fair value adjustment created net loss of $4.9 million for the quarter, excluding the fair value adjustment, adjusted net income(1) was $16.6 million for the quarter
  • Product order backlog was $267.2 million(2) at July 27, 2024 compared to $316.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and $323.7 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2024 as past periods' overbuilt backlog continues to be worked down through reductions in manufacturing lead times
  • Product and service orders were $176.2 million(2), a decrease of 14.4 percent as compared to $205.8 million in fourth quarter fiscal 2024 and an increase of 11.1 percent as compared to $158.6 million in the same period of fiscal 2024

Reece Kurtenbach, Daktronicsʹ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented "We are off to a great start to the year against a record prior-year quarter. We built upon our fiscal 2024 accomplishments, focusing on efficient manufacturing and throughput and on-time deliveries for sports installs, especially in our Live Events and High School Parks and Recreation (HSPR) business units. We executed well to deliver year over year order growth, sequential revenue growth, and higher margins to generate returns above our cost of capital. Excluding a change in the fair value of our convertible note relating to our higher stock price, adjusted net income was $16.6 million, resulting in operating cash flow generation of $19.5 million against last year’s difficult comparison.”

Outlook
Kurtenbach added, “These results indicate significant progress during the first quarter along our roadmap of strategic priorities with respect to our digital transformation, product innovation, and penetration of our addressable markets and we are on track to achieve specific milestones in fiscal 2025. In a culmination of a multi-year effort, our information systems teams are preparing for releases to be completed before fiscal year-end of critical technologies to upgrade our service and systems maintenance solutions. These tools modernize our service operating systems and further automate tasks to improve productivity and customer satisfaction. We are also on track to upgrade to new enterprise performance management tools during fiscal Q3 and Q4 to improve and broaden the collection of data for business performance reporting and analysis. Following these back-office improvements, our next goal is to redesign our front-end quoting and sales processes, building in automation, efficiency, and effective customer reach – this is planned to launch across multiple phases, the first releasing early in fiscal 2026. On the control systems front, our Show Control solution is undergoing major advancements to enhance the live entertainment experience and improve workflow efficiencies. These enhancements will empower our customers to deliver dynamic cloud-based and locally stored presentations using cutting-edge scoring and timing software, 3D data visualizations, real-time rendering, and integrated data through sport-specific applications and are slated for release by fiscal year-end.

"We enter our second fiscal quarter with good momentum, expectations of higher orders in fiscal 2025, and with backlog at $267.2 million driven by strong sequential order flow across our businesses from our Commercial, Transportation, HSPR and International businesses and solid demand in Live Events. We expect seasonality to continue to normalize in fiscal 2025, with sales typically strongest in the first half of the fiscal year and lower in fiscal Q3. For the remainder of this fiscal year, we are investing in a wide-ranging transformation plan designed to cement and accelerate our progress to date and make further advancement in generating shareholder returns above our cost of capital."

First Quarter Results
Orders for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 increased by 11.1 percent from the first quarter of fiscal 2024 driven by rebounding demand in the On-Premise, Spectacular and Out‐of‐Home markets in our Commercial business unit, and solid growth in the High School Parks and Recreation and Transportation business units. These higher orders offset an order decrease in the Live Events and International business units. Variability in orders comparatively is natural in these large project business areas. Global geopolitical events and related macroeconomic trends created uncertainty in the market outside of the U.S. for digital display systems and large-sized projects, causing the decrease in International orders comparatively.

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased by 2.8 percent as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The sales decrease was driven by comparatively lower volumes in the Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and International business units. These lower sales were partially offset by order fulfillments in the Live Events and Transportation business units. Sales during the first quarter fiscal 2024 were atypical as supply chains normalized post pandemic and we reduced pent-up backlog during that period. Net sales increased 4.7 percent sequentially from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, as production and deliveries ramped up for sports installs, especially for Live Events and High School Park and Recreation.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales decreased to 26.4 percent for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to 30.6 percent a year earlier primarily due to the record first quarter 2024 sales activity. On a sequential basis, gross margin expanded from 25.7 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 as a result of volume and mix as well as some price improvement.

Operating expenses increased by 19.6 percent to $37.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 as compared to $30.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Operating expenses reflect investments in staffing to support information technology and digital transformation as well as sales team expansion to support future growth.

The above changes resulted in an operating income percent for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 of 10.0 percent compared to 17.3 percent for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and 9.0 percent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

The decrease in interest (expense) income, net for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period one year ago was primarily due to interest income earned on cash balances.

For the three months ended July 27, 2024, the Company recorded a non-cash charge of $21.6 million for the change in fair value of the convertible note payable, which is accounted for under the fair value option.

The effective income tax rate for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 produced an abnormal tax rate primarily due to the impact of the fair value adjustment to expense that is not deductible for tax purposes in proportion to the period's small pre-tax loss. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was 31.7 percent.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash, restricted cash and marketable securities totaled $97.2 million at July 27, 2024, and $76.0 million of total current and long-term debt was outstanding as of that date, which includes $38.5 million of face value, $38.1 million of adjustments to fair value, and is net of $0.6 million of debt issuance costs. There were no draw-downs on the asset-based revolving credit facility during the first three months of fiscal 2025 and $38.6 million available to draw at July 27, 2024. In the first three months of fiscal 2025, Daktronics generated $19.5 million of cash from operations and used $5.1 million for purchases of property and equipment. At the end of the fiscal 2025 first quarter, the working capital ratio was 2.2 to 1. Inventory levels dropped 2.2 percent since the end of the 2024 fiscal year on April 27, 2024. Management’s focus remains on managing working capital through expected growth of the company.

Webcast Information
The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results today at 10:00 am (Central Time). This call will be broadcast live at http://investor.daktronics.com where related presentation materials will also be posted prior to the conference call. A webcast will be available for replay shortly after the event.

About Daktronics

Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit. For more information, visit the company's website at: www.daktronics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation, and other risks described in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2024 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

For more information contact:
INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Sheila M. Anderson, Chief Financial Officer
Tel (605) 692-0200
Investor@daktronics.com

LHA Investor Relations
Carolyn Capaccio / Jody Burfening
DAKTIRTeam@lhai.com


Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  July 27,
2024 		  July 29,
2023
Net sales $ 226,088     $ 232,531  
Cost of sales   166,390       161,384  
Gross profit   59,698       71,147  
       
Operating expenses:      
Selling   15,636       12,929  
General and administrative   11,723       9,599  
Product design and development   9,623       8,403  
    36,982       30,931  
Operating income   22,716       40,216  
       
Nonoperating (expense) income:      
Interest (expense) income, net   (71 )     (881 )
Change in fair value of convertible note   (21,590 )     (7,260 )
Other expense and debt issuance costs write-off, net   (835 )     (3,979 )
       
Income before income taxes   220       28,096  
Income tax expense   5,166       8,900  
Net (loss) income $ (4,946 )   $ 19,196  
       
Weighted average shares outstanding:      
Basic   46,311       45,645  
Diluted   46,311       46,198  
       
Earnings (loss) per share:      
Basic $ (0.11 )   $ 0.42  
Diluted $ (0.11 )   $ 0.42  


Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  July 27,
2024 		  April 27,
2024
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,809     $ 81,299  
Restricted cash   379       379  
Accounts receivable, net   132,021       117,186  
Inventories   134,949       138,008  
Contract assets   54,129       55,800  
Current maturities of long-term receivables   436       298  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   8,579       8,531  
Income tax receivables   110       448  
Total current assets   427,412       401,949  
       
Property and equipment, net   73,613       71,752  
Long-term receivables, less current maturities   119       562  
Goodwill   3,197       3,226  
Intangibles, net   767       840  
Debt issuance costs, net   2,220       2,530  
Investment in affiliates and other assets   20,708       21,163  
Deferred income taxes   25,850       25,862  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 553,886     $ 527,884  


Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  July 27,
2024 		  April 27,
2024
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,500     $ 1,500  
Accounts payable   67,265       60,757  
Contract liabilities   71,782       65,524  
Accrued expenses   39,448       43,028  
Warranty obligations   16,408       16,540  
Income taxes payable   543       4,947  
Total current liabilities   196,946       192,296  
       
Long-term warranty obligations   22,467       21,388  
Long-term contract liabilities   17,378       16,342  
Other long-term obligations   4,270       5,759  
Long-term debt, net   74,472       53,164  
Deferred income taxes   142       143  
Total long-term liabilities   118,729       96,796  
       
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:      
Preferred Shares, no par value, authorized 50 shares; no shares issued and outstanding          
Common Stock, no par value, authorized 115,000 shares; 48,523 and 48,121 shares issued at July 27, 2024 and April 27, 2024, respectively   69,242       65,525  
Additional paid-in capital   52,566       52,046  
Retained earnings   133,085       138,031  
Treasury Stock, at cost, 1,907 shares at July 27, 2024 and April 27, 2024, respectively   (10,285 )     (10,285 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (6,397 )     (6,525 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   238,211       238,792  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 553,886     $ 527,884  


Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  July 27,
2024 		  July 29,
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net (loss) income $ (4,946 )   $ 19,196  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   4,893       4,669  
(Gain) loss on sale of property, equipment and other assets   (20 )     11  
Share-based compensation   520       557  
Equity in loss of affiliates   931       690  
Provision for doubtful accounts, net   265       (65 )
Deferred income taxes, net   13       12  
Non-cash impairment charges         442  
Change in fair value of convertible note   21,590       7,260  
Debt issuance costs write-off         3,353  
Change in operating assets and liabilities   (3,765 )     (16,875 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   19,481       19,250  
       
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:      
Purchases of property and equipment   (5,081 )     (4,547 )
Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other assets   45       27  
Purchases of equity and loans to equity investees   (933 )     (1,186 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (5,969 )     (5,706 )
       
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:      
Borrowings on notes payable         40,000  
Payments on notes payable   (983 )     (17,750 )
Principal payments on long-term obligations   (103 )     (102 )
Debt issuance costs         (5,838 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   3,148       46  
Net cash provided by financing activities   2,062       16,356  
       
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH   (64 )     (240 )
NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH   15,510       29,660  
       
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH:      
Beginning of period   81,678       24,690  
End of period $ 97,188     $ 54,350  


Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Sales and Orders by Business Unit
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
(in thousands) July 27, 2024   July 29, 2023   Dollar Change   Percent Change
Net Sales:              
Commercial $ 34,199     $ 46,883     $ (12,684 )   (27.1 )%
Live Events   108,608       91,999       16,609     18.1  
High School Park and Recreation   48,006       56,234       (8,228 )   (14.6 )
Transportation   22,490       21,369       1,121     5.2  
International   12,785       16,046       (3,261 )   (20.3 )
  $ 226,088     $ 232,531     $ (6,443 )   (2.8 )%
Orders:              
Commercial $ 42,122     $ 32,434     $ 9,688     29.9 %
Live Events   50,899       52,203       (1,304 )   (2.5 )
High School Park and Recreation   46,447       35,739       10,708     30.0  
Transportation   22,759       18,985       3,774     19.9  
International   13,943       19,269       (5,326 )   (27.6 )
  $ 176,170     $ 158,630     $ 17,540     11.1 %


Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow*
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  July 27,
2024 		  July 29,
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 19,481     $ 19,250  
Purchases of property and equipment   (5,081 )     (4,547 )
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment   45       27  
Free cash flow $ 14,445     $ 14,730  

*In evaluating its business, Daktronics considers and uses free cash flow as a key measure of its operating performance. The term free cash flow is not defined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and is not a measure of operating income, cash flows from operating activities or other GAAP figures and should not be considered alternatives to those computations. Free cash flow is intended to provide information that may be useful for investors when assessing period to period results.


Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income*
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  July 27,
2024 		  July 29,
2023
Net (loss) income $ (4,946 )   $ 19,196  
Change in fair value of convertible note   21,590       7,260  
Debt issuance costs expensed due to fair value of convertible note, net of taxes         2,290  
Adjusted net income $ 16,644     $ 28,746  

*Adjusted net income. We disclose adjusted net income as a non-GAAP financial measurement in order to report our results exclusive of items that are non-recurring or not core to our operating business. We believe presenting this non-GAAP financial measurement provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our performance.

Reconciliation of Long-term Debt
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
Long-term debt consists of the following:
 
  July 27,
2024 		  April 27,
2024
Mortgage $ 13,500     $ 13,875  
Convertible note   25,000       25,000  
Long-term debt, gross   38,500       38,875  
Debt issuance costs, net   (668 )     (761 )
Change in fair value of convertible note   38,140       16,550  
Current portion   (1,500 )     (1,500 )
Long-term debt, net $ 74,472     $ 53,164  

Primary Logo

