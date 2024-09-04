Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Size to Worth USD 99.35 Billion by 2030 With a 10 % CAGR

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market

Growing need for integrated business processes and real-time data access drives strong demand for ERP systems across industries for efficiency and scalability.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most recent Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market 2024–2032 research report. An extensive analysis gathered to provide the most recent information on the salient characteristics of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market. Business process management and automation are made easier by enterprise resource planning, or ERP. Back-office functions including inventory control manufacturing, order management, accounting, and human resource management are frequently carried out with the help of this software. Inventory management, finance, material procurement, marketing, human resources, and accounting are the departments that each ERP module focuses on. The organization's business requirements can be catered for in these components.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐄𝐑𝐏) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟓𝟎.𝟗𝟖 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟗𝟗.𝟑𝟓 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟎 % 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

SAP Oracle Microsoft Infor Epicor Sage Group IFS Workday Plex Systems Syspro Acumatica Unit4 Ramco Systems IQMS SAP Business One NetSuite (Oracle NetSuite) QAD Odoo IBM Salesforce

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

September 2023 - Oracle and Mastercard announced a new partnership to help enterprise customers automate end-to-end business-to-business (B2B) payment transactions. The partnership lets Oracle directly connect Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) with banks to streamline and automate the B2B finance and payment process. Moreover, many companies desire simpler commercial payment experiences. Yet, disparate data, systems, and processes across the ecosystem hinder enterprises and their suppliers from transacting efficiently. To address these challenges and enable organizations to connect and share information across all trading parties, Oracle aims to leverage Mastercard’s innovative virtual card platform to help expedite end-to-end financial transactions for Oracle’s corporate customers and enable banks to offer value-added services inside Oracle Cloud ERP.

March 2023 - Microsoft Corporation has introduced Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot, the world's first copilot in CRM and ERP, bringing next-generation AI to every line of business. According to the company's recent survey on business trends, nearly 9 out of 10 workers hope to use AI to reduce repetitive tasks. With Dynamics 365 Copilot, organizations can empower their workers with AI tools built for sales, service, marketing, operations, and supply chain roles. These AI capabilities allow everyone to spend more time on the best parts of their jobs and less on mundane tasks.

𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐄𝐑𝐏) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

ERP software has made it possible for businesses to become more transparent and clear. ERP is beneficial to most large enterprises. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) can now benefit from the same benefits of ERP integration, including streamlined business procedures and enhanced business productivity. ERP directly affects operational profits, making it a great choice for SMBs. Since SMEs lack the resources to build and maintain ERP, there will likely be a rise in the use of cloud-based ERP software, which will present numerous opportunities throughout the course of the projection period.

Detailed analysis of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market segments

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

Hybrid

By Business Function

Finance

Human Resource

Supply Chain

Customer Management

Inventory Management

Manufacturing Module

Others

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Medium Enterprise

Small Enterprises

By End User

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail & Distribution

Government & Utilities

IT & Telecom

Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Others

𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐄𝐑𝐏) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

The rising acceptance of cloud-based solutions is one of the major developments in the Indian ERP market. Compared to conventional on-premise solutions, cloud-based ERP solutions have a variety of benefits, such as simpler scalability, more flexibility, and reduced costs. Consequently, a growing number of Indian companies are embracing cloud-based ERP solutions, especially small and medium-sized firms (SMEs) that might lack the capital to purchase on-premise options.The growing emphasis on analytics and business intelligence (BI) capabilities is another trend in the Indian ERP market. Indian companies are searching for ERP systems that would enable them to make more intelligent business decisions by providing a deeper understanding of their data.

𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 (𝐄𝐑𝐏) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

Due to a number of factors, North America now has the biggest market share. Advanced ERP solutions are easily adopted by well-established companies with well-developed IT infrastructures. The position of North America is further strengthened by the presence of major ERP vendors like SAP and Oracle.

Demand for cutting-edge features is a result of early adoption and high technological maturity. Several North American businesses looking to improve operations and obtain a competitive edge have made integration with AI, ML, and advanced analytics a top focus.

Although installations on-premises were common, a cloud-first strategy is becoming more and more popular. More scalability and flexibility are provided by subscription models, especially for mid-sized firms.

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞

VMR researchers predict that Europe's mature industry will continue to see steady growth due to optimization efforts and compliance requirements.

Europe has a well-established market for ERP software, with a high rate of adoption, especially among major businesses. The emphasis is on integrating new technologies with established systems and optimizing them.

Strict data privacy laws such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) need ERP solutions to include strong security features and compliance-driven functionality.

European businesses frequently need specialist ERP solutions catered to their unique industry regulations and workflows, especially in industries like automotive and pharmaceuticals.

