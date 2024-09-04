In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market Size to Reach $59 Billion by 2030 Amidst Robust 12% CAGR

In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market Guide

In Vitro Toxicity Testing Market was valued at$18,565.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $59,147.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2030. In vitro is the process that helps examine harmful chemicals over the isolated part of the organism. It is used to identify hazardous chemical substances and helps detect toxicity at early stages of the development of new products, such as drugs, cosmetics, and food additives. The in vitro toxicity testing (IVTT) is mainly used for safety evaluation in drug development and also for ranking the chemicals according to their potency. The absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion (ADME), dose response, and threshold response of the drug can also be determined by in vitro toxicity testing.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬:

𝐈𝐧 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 2023, Lonza, a global manufacturing partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutraceutical markets, announced it had acquired Synaffix B.V. (Synaffix), a biotechnology company focused on commercializing its clinical-stage technology platform for developing ADCs. This will help the company to expand its global presence.

𝐈𝐧 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 2022, Thermos Fisher Scientific Inc. announced that it would expand its laboratory operations in Highland Heights, Kentucky, helping customers deliver life-changing medicines to patients. The current facility, which includes central lab and biomarker operations, provides biopharma customers with high-quality laboratory services to accelerate drug development.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :
➤ Helsinn Holding S.A.
➤ Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
➤ ACACIA PHARMA GROUP PLC
➤ Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
➤ Heron Therapeutics Inc
➤ General Electric Company
➤ TESARO INC.
➤ Catalent Inc
➤ AstraZeneca plc

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬:

◉ By Type:
● Absorption
● Toxic Substances
● Dose

◉ By Techniology:
● Cell Culture Technologies
● High Throughput Technologies
● Toxicogenomics

◉ End User:
● Cosmetics and Households Products
● Pharmaceuticals Industry
● Food Industry
● Chemicals Industry

◉ By Region:
● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
● Europe (Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe)
● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia Pacific)
● LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

