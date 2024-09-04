Used Bike Market by 2031, Driven by 5.6% CAGR Growth | Blade Motorcycles, Droom, Mundimoto Europe SL

Used Bike Market

By distribution channel, the C2C segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in used bikes market in the near future..

An increase in demand for two-wheeler due to traffic congestion, the high cost associated with new bikes, and the rise in internet-based sales drive the growth of the global used bikes market” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- An increase in demand for two-wheeler due to traffic congestion, the high cost associated with new bikes, and the rise in internet-based sales drive the growth of the global 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 . However, the high risk of accidents restricts the market growth. Moreover, the increase in demand for bike taxi services and the rising adoption of electric motorcycles present new opportunities in the coming years. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟑𝟖.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟔𝟔.𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟔% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09641 One major reason that is projected to contribute to a rise in the demand for used bikes produced locally during the forecast period is the increase in traffic congestion in both developed and developing countries. A range of motorcycle types, including ordinary bikes and scooters, have increased in quantity throughout time to meet the wants of varied clientele. Due to the lack of dependable public transportation, there has been a significant increase in the demand for motorcycles in rural areas as well. This is expected to accelerate the expansion of domestically produced bikes in the market for used bikes.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐊𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐢 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝟒 𝐀𝐥𝐥, 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐘𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐡𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐞-𝐎𝐰𝐧𝐞𝐝, 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦, 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐡 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐚 𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐌𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐒𝐋, 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞 (𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐤𝐞)Asia-Pacific currently dominated the used bikes market in 2021. This was primarily due to the rise in fuel and new bike prices and the adoption of new technology in the used-motor vehicle industry. China has a propensity for producing and selling cutting-edge bicycles that are utilized for both everyday commuting and a variety of adventure-related activities. Meanwhile, there are many chances for the expansion of the used bike industry across the nation due to the presence of various local bike manufacturers who offer a wide selection of customized used bikes and modified used off-road motorbike products.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/218bf0a030a1b6d18788b0542f9695c8 Europe is the second largest market for the used bikes. The rise in popularity of motocross events and modification of used bikes for such events are expected to primarily drive the growth of the used bikes market in European countries. Other factors that drive the growth of the used bike market include modified used bikes, an increase in demand for electric bikes, and a rise in tourism activities. The U.K. is becoming one of the leading markets for used bikes in Europe owing to the independent nature of two wheels compared to public transport. In addition, in the past year, riding a motorcycle or scooter to work has grown in popularity. Moreover, the rise in presence of online platforms and used bike dealers to provide certified used bikes are expected to fuel the growth of the used bike market across the U.K. during the forecast period.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global used bikes market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth of ride-hailing services or bike taxi services in the region is anticipated to propel the growth of the market across the region. One of the most practical modes of transportation, bike taxis allow users to request a vehicle via online platforms. Additionally, information on the driver and the passenger is transmitted when requesting transport, making ride-hailing services far safer than conventional taxi services. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A09641 Based on engine capacity, the 125 to 250cc segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global used bikes market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Along with being affordable and fuel-efficient, the superior appearance of motorcycles in this market segment quickly grabs the attention of the consumer. These motorcycles' minimal maintenance costs are another aspect of the market's high demand for this segment. Moreover, 150cc to 200cc dirt bikes with two-stroke engines are typically utilized for off-road racing. Although two-stroke road motorcycles are no longer frequently produced, riders can still buy used bikes. Compared to a typical four-stroke engine, these engines provide more power, but they also require more maintenance. However, the electric drive segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2031.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09641 Based on type, the standard segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly 35% of the global used bikes market size , and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that the Standard motorcycles consume less fuel as compared to other bikes (sports & cruiser) and are easy to control and ride, thus propelling the demand in the used bike market. In addition, they come in many varied sizes and are great for daily commuting as they are inexpensive, reliable, comfortable, and economic. Owning to these features standard bikes segment selected for daily commuting or daily travel, as well as they are affordable to maintain. However, the sports segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:Utility Vehicle Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utility-vehicle-market-to-reach-51-69-bn-globally-by-2030-at-9-4-cagr-allied-market-research-301350994.html Mobility Scooters Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/09/01/2290185/0/en/Mobility-Scooters-Market-to-Garner-3-21-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/09/05/2509720/0/en/Electric-Scooter-and-Motorcycle-Market-To-Portray-93-9-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html Electric Vehicle Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/10/23/2764378/0/en/Electric-Vehicle-Market-EV-Industry-Is-Set-to-Reach-an-Estimate-of-823-75-Billion-by-2030-at-a-Compound-Annual-Growth-Rate-CAGR-Of-18-2-Allied-Market-Research.html Solar Boat Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/09/30/2526248/0/en/Solar-Boat-Market-to-Reach-2-4-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.