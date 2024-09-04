Clickat by Yu Ren Wins Silver in A' Pet and Animal Product Awards

Clickat

Innovative Cat Furniture Design Recognized for Excellence in Pet Care Industry

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of pet care design, has announced Yu Ren as a Silver winner in the Pet and Animal Product Awards category for the innovative cat furniture design, Clickat. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Clickat within the pet care industry, positioning it as a notable achievement in pet product design.Clickat's innovative design aligns with current trends and needs in the pet care industry, offering practical benefits for both cats and their owners. The modular design allows for endless customization possibilities, while the mortise and tenon structure ensures easy assembly and disassembly. The use of high-quality, wear-resistant materials promotes durability and ease of maintenance, making Clickat a valuable addition to any cat-loving household.What sets Clickat apart is its ability to meet the diverse needs of cats while seamlessly integrating into home environments. The design incorporates features that cater to cats' natural instincts, such as climbing, exploring, and scratching, while also prioritizing aesthetics and functionality. The modular nature of Clickat allows owners to build, disassemble, and expand the furniture according to their specific requirements, making it a versatile solution for cat care.The recognition from the A' Pet and Animal Product Awards serves as motivation for Yu Ren and the team behind Clickat to continue pushing the boundaries of pet product design. This achievement is expected to inspire future innovations and contribute to the advancement of industry standards, ultimately benefiting both pets and their owners.Team MembersClickat was designed by Yu Ren, with contributions from Yuanwang Su (Design), Kunhong Li (Sponsorship), Jie Wang (BUL), Shuipeng Wu (Project Management), Ming Jin (Go-to-Market), Liangju Lin and Juan Wang (Color, Material, Finish), Huaifei Ren (Technical), and Jieyou Wu (Quality Engineering).Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Clickat design at:About Yu RenYu Ren is an emerging furniture designer from China who brings a unique perspective to the world of design. With a passion for life and a love for innovation, Ren Yu sees design as a means to express his insights into everyday living. Beyond form and function, he seeks to create a dialogue with users through his products, infusing each piece with a deeper meaning and beauty.About Ziel Home Furnishing Technology Co., Ltd.Founded in 2007, Ziel Home Furnishing Technology Co., Ltd. is a dynamic cross-border e-commerce enterprise headquartered in Zhengzhou, with branches in Germany, the United States, and Japan. The company specializes in the research, development, and sales of furniture, home goods, pet products, and outdoor items under its three major brands: SONGMICS, VASAGLE, and FEANDREA.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing pet care design practices. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, showcase technical prowess, and make a positive impact on the lives of pets and their owners.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by a panel of design professionals, pet care industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global platform, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation in the pet care industry and beyond.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://europeandesigncompetition.com

