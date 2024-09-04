Smart Glass Market Leading Global Top Companies and Regional Average Pricing Analysis by 2030

Smart Glass Market

WILMINGTON , DE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The recently published Allied Market Research report has presented an in-depth analysis of the smart glass market and studied the landscape on the lines of technology and end-user industry. The report states that the sector accounted for $4.6 billion in 2020 and is set to gather a revenue of $15.1 billion by 2030, thus growing at a CAGR of 12.6% in the 2021–2030 period. Apart from providing a comprehensive analysis of the factors responsible for the industry’s growth, the study also offers insights into the competitive scenario of the landscape using scientific tools like Porter’s five forces.Understanding the Changing Dynamics of the IndustryIn the past few years, the pace of urbanization and industrialization has increased substantially. This has resulted in a high growth in the number of infrastructure projects across the globe which has surged the demand for smart glass for windows, skylights, partitions, etc., which has ultimately created favorable conditions for the growth of the industry in the near future. Along with this, an overall rise in the disposable incomes of people living in urban areas and cities has also positively impacted the landscape.Additionally, several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) from the automobile sector have started developing smart glass products like windshields, sunroofs, backlights, sidelights, etc. This has increased the demand for smart glass which is expected to help the industry flourish in the coming period. The rising demand for renewable energy sources has also indirectly aided in the growth of the smart glass market, as it is a vital raw material used for manufacturing solar panels. Regional LandscapeTo cover the different socioeconomic, demographic, and cultural factors affecting the sector in various regions across the globe, the AMR study covers the performance of the landscape in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. As part of the regional analysis, the smart glass market is predicted to experience the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The region accounted for around 25.5% of the industry's total revenue share and is projected to rise at a CAGR of 14.1% in the 2021–2030 period.The developing countries of this region have been witnessing a major rise in the growth of the aerospace, construction, and automobile manufacturing industries. All these sectors are some of the biggest users of smart glass products which has increased the footprint of this market in this province. Furthermore, the growing awareness regarding solar power has also played a decisive role in the growth of this landscape in Asia-Pacific.Industry UpdatesMany new technologies and innovations have come up in the smart glass industry in the recent past. One such example is that of Suspended Particle Devices (SPD) smart glass; it is a smart glass innovation that allows the user to instantaneously change the tint of the glass from bright to dark by changing the voltage parameters. The user can also control the exact amount of light that will pass through the glass, thereby restricting the incidence of UV rays on people inside the building. In fact, studies have shown that SPD glasses can block up to 99% of the UV rays effectively.Thermochromic glass is another such innovation in the smart glass industry. This glass can change its tint from dark to bright, exactly the opposite of what SPD glass offers. However, the main difference is that this tint shift occurs depending on the intensity of the sunlight instead of electricity. A rise in temperature and sunlight triggers these glasses to block the heat and glare, thus making their tint darker. Key Players Profiled in the Market ReportAsahi Glass Co. LtdHalio Inc.Research Frontiers Inc.ChromoGenicsPleotint Llc.Saint GobainGauzy Ltd and EntitiesRavenbrick Llc.Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd.Gentex CorporationTo conclude, the AMR report highlights the segmental and regional analysis of the industry to help companies identify the key investment opportunities in the landscape. Furthermore, the study also offers tailored solutions to businesses to aid them in taking a lead over their peers in the market.

