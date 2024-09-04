Industrial Gloves Market Growing at Exponential CAGR 8.9% with Innovative Technology | Report, 2032

Industrial Gloves Market 2032

The global industrial gloves market covers sub-segments of both disposable and reusable gloves in detailed manner.

The global industrial gloves market size was valued at $8.7 billion in 2022, and industrial gloves industry is projected to reach $20.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2032.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON , DE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Industrial gloves Market by Usability (Disposable, Reusable): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global industrial gloves industry generated $8.7 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $20.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2032.Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/706 Prime determinants of growthThe global industrial gloves market is driven by factors such as increasing awareness regarding personal safety & hygiene, rise in the variety of threats to the personnel, rapid developments in the food processing industry, and rise in demand for high dexterity gloves. However, the availability of local & inexpensive gloves and lack of awareness regarding the usage of industrial gloves restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the implementation of innovative technologies is expected to offer better growth prospects for the growth of the industrial gloves market in the future.Report Coverage & Details:Forecast Period 2023–2032Base Year 2022Market Size in 2022 $8.7 billionMarket Size in 2032 $20.2 billionCAGR 8.9 %No. of Pages in Report 691Segments covered Usability and RegionDriversIncreasing awareness regarding personal safety and hygieneRapid developments in the food processing industryRise in demand for high dexterity glovesOpportunitiesExpansion in emerging marketsImplementation of innovative technologiesRestraintsShortage of raw materialsConcerns about the environmental impactReport Key Highlighters:The global industrial gloves market covers sub-segments of both disposable and reusable gloves in detailed manner.The market has been analyzed in terms of value ($Million) and volume (Million Pairs). The anlysis in the report is provided on the basis of usability and four major regions covering more than 15 countries.The global industrial gloves market report includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry opportunities and trends.The report also provides detailed key participants analysis across the supply chain.The report also provides competitive landscape providing company profiles of major revenue contributers in the global industrial gloves market.The disposable gloves segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on usability, the disposable gloves segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global industrial gloves market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to factors such as increase in demand from the healthcare sector due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, stringent safety regulations, growth in awareness about personal hygiene, increase in use in the automotive industry, and technological advancements. However, the reusable gloves segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rising demand for chemical-resistant gloves in industries such as chemical manufacturing, oil and gas, and pharmaceuticals. In addition, reusable gloves are increasingly being used in healthcare settings for a variety of applications, such as handling medications and performing medical procedures.Procure Complete Report (691 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3Ax8giC North America to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global industrial gloves market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The North American industrial gloves market is a significant market that is driven by the increasing demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) and the growing awareness of the importance of workplace safety. Industrial gloves are essential in various industries, including healthcare, food processing, and manufacturing, to protect workers from hazardous materials, chemicals, and infectious agents. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2032, driven by several factors such as increasing awareness about personal protective equipment (PPE), rising demand from various end-use industries, and growing concerns over workplace safety.Leading Market Players: -Top Glove Corporation BerhadHartalega HoldingsKossan Rubber Industries BhdRiverstone Holdings LimitedCareplus Group BerhadSupermax Corp.Ansell HealthcareSHOWA, Inc.Honeywell International Inc.Semperit AG HoldingThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global industrial gloves market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.