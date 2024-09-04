Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market to Reach $2.12 billion, Globally, by 2030 at 9.7% CAGR: Exactitude Consultancy

Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market

Agricultural Biologicals Testing: Ensuring Sustainable Farming Practices

Examining the expanding agricultural biologicals testing market and its role in promoting eco-friendly farming methods and food safety.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

The agricultural biologicals testing market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the increasing adoption of sustainable agricultural practices and the rising demand for organic food. Valued at approximately USD 0.98 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach around USD 2.12 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

The demand for agricultural biologicals testing services is primarily fueled by stringent regulations aimed at ensuring the safety and efficacy of biopesticides, biofertilizers, and biostimulants. As governments worldwide implement stricter standards for chemical usage in agriculture, there is a growing need for reliable testing to validate the performance and environmental impact of these biological products. Additionally, the increasing focus on food safety and quality, along with the rising global population, necessitates the development of effective testing methods to ensure agricultural products meet regulatory requirements and consumer expectations.

Technological advancements in testing methodologies, such as genomics and proteomics, are enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of agricultural biologicals testing, further driving market growth. As the agricultural sector continues to prioritize sustainability and environmental stewardship, the agricultural biologicals testing market is well-positioned for significant expansion in the coming years.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

Growing Preference for Organic Products: There is a significant shift towards organic farming and the use of biopesticides and biofertilizers, driven by consumer awareness of health and environmental issues. This trend is increasing the demand for agricultural biologicals testing to ensure the safety and efficacy of these products.

Regulatory Compliance: Governments worldwide are implementing stringent regulations regarding the use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers, necessitating rigorous testing of agricultural biologicals to meet safety standards. For instance, the European Union and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) have established regulations that require regular testing to ensure compliance with safety and quality standards.

Increased Agricultural Productivity Needs: With the global population rising, there is an escalating demand for food production. This has led to the increased use of agricultural technologies, including biologicals, to improve crop yield and quality, thereby boosting the need for testing services.

Environmental Sustainability: The growing emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices is propelling the adoption of agricultural biologicals, which are perceived as safer alternatives to conventional chemicals. This shift is driving demand for testing services to validate the effectiveness and safety of these biological products.

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

North America holds a dominant position in the agricultural biologicals testing market, accounting for a substantial share due to its well-established organic farming sector and stringent regulations on chemical usage. The region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030, driven by significant investments in research and development by agricultural companies. The adoption of integrated pest management (IPM) practices, which emphasize the use of biopesticides and biofertilizers, is also contributing to market growth. The U.S. is expected to remain the largest market within North America, supported by a strong regulatory framework that encourages the use of environmentally friendly agricultural inputs.

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞

Europe is the largest market for agricultural biologicals testing, driven by robust environmental regulations and a strong emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices. The European Union’s policies promoting the use of biopesticides and organic farming are fostering the growth of this market. The region is characterized by a high level of investment in product development and testing services, with countries like Germany, France, and the UK leading the way. The increasing focus on food safety and quality assurance is also propelling the demand for comprehensive testing services in Europe.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜

The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market for agricultural biologicals testing, with a projected CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Countries like China and India are witnessing rapid industrialization and a shift towards sustainable agricultural practices, driving the demand for testing services for biopesticides and biofertilizers. The increasing awareness of the benefits of organic farming and government initiatives promoting the use of biological products are further enhancing market opportunities in this region.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Major vendors in the Global Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market include:

SGS SA

Eurofins Scientific SE

Syntech Research

Anadiag Group

BiotecnologieBT Sr

RJ Hill Laboratories Ltd

Apal Agricultural Laboratory

Laus GmbH

Bionema Limited

Kwizda Agro and others…

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑0

Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market By Product Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Bio Pesticides

Bio Fertilizers

Bio Stimulants

Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market By Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Field Support

Analytical

Regulatory

Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market By End User, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Biological Product Manufacturers

Government Agencies

Plant Breeders

Outsourced Contract Research Organization

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape

Past Pricing and price curve by region

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2024-202

Market Dynamics - Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by segment with their sub-segments and Region

Competitive Landscape - Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective

Competitive landscape - Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player

Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER's analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

