Council Circular 24-16 Councillor Handbook 2024

What’s new or changing? The Office of Local Government (OLG) has issued a 2024 edition of the Councillor Handbook to assist and inform new and returning councillors in the exercise of their functions.

The Councillor Handbook is a “how to” guide to being a councillor and provides comprehensive guidance to councillors on all aspects of their role and responsibilities.

The Councillor Handbook can be accessed under ‘Key Resources’ on OLG’s Being a councillor webpage. What will this mean for council? Councils are encouraged to include the Councillor Handbook in the induction packs for new and returning councillors.

Holding an induction program for councillors each council term is a mandatory requirement under the Local Government (General) Regulation 2021.

OLG has issued Councillor Induction and Professional Development Guidelines to guide councils on how to develop and deliver induction programs for newly elected and returning mayors and councillors. Key points The Councillor Handbook provides guidance and information on a range of topics including: an overview of local government in NSW a councillor’s role, responsibilities and relationships the code of conduct and guidance for acting ethically how to make the most of meetings strategic planning and reporting financial management support for councillors.

Where to go for further information Brett Whitworth Deputy Secretary Office of Local Government

