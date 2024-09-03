Council Circular 24-16 Councillor Handbook 2024

What’s new or changing?
- The Office of Local Government (OLG) has issued a 2024 edition of the Councillor Handbook to assist and inform new and returning councillors in the exercise of their functions.
- The Councillor Handbook is a “how to” guide to being a councillor and provides comprehensive guidance to councillors on all aspects of their role and responsibilities.
- The Councillor Handbook can be accessed under ‘Key Resources’ on OLG’s Being a councillor webpage.
What will this mean for council?
- Councils are encouraged to include the Councillor Handbook in the induction packs for new and returning councillors.
- Holding an induction program for councillors each council term is a mandatory requirement under the Local Government (General) Regulation 2021.
- OLG has issued Councillor Induction and Professional Development Guidelines to guide councils on how to develop and deliver induction programs for newly elected and returning mayors and councillors.
Key points
- The Councillor Handbook provides guidance and information on a range of topics including:
- an overview of local government in NSW
- a councillor’s role, responsibilities and relationships
- the code of conduct and guidance for acting ethically
- how to make the most of meetings
- strategic planning and reporting
- financial management
- support for councillors.
Where to go for further information
