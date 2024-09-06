Sahel Oncology Announces Publication of the New Book: The Merge of Philosophy, Physics and Medicine in Oncology

Sahel Oncology

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sahel Oncology , a biotech company focused on developing and marketing a novel, non-toxic therapy for treating cancer for a variety of cancer types, today announced the publication of Dr. Mohammad Nezami’s, a world-renowned authority on integrative medicine and Chief Executive Officer of Sahel, third book: The Merge of Philosophy, Physics and Medicine in Oncology.This book is an eye opener for those who look at cancer as a merely physical disorder and miss the fact that cancer is a designed process dictated by evolution. In the book, Dr. Nezami explains the laws of Physics as it relates to carcinogenesis and how treatments can be formulated to de-evolve the cancer, what in philosophy is called “retro causation” or changing the past. Dr. Nezami elaborates on the definitions of quantum mechanics specifically in cancer, and how entanglement with the parallel universes by certain exposures to “light”, can enable us to increase the cancer cell frequencies to a normal state of biology.“I am excited to bring this new book that sheds light on the important role that not only medicine, but also philosophy and physics plays in the genesis, growth and treatment of cancer,” stated Dr. Nezami. “I know this book will help not only physicians better understand cancer, but patients and family members who are fighting it.”ABOUT SAHEL ONCOLOGYSahel Oncology, LLC. is a biotechnology company focused on disrupting the current standard of care with an innovative, natural therapy that changes the way patients are now treated with cancer. It aims to revolutionize the existing treatment landscape by introducing novel modalities that improve patient survival AND quality of life. Its initial product is a multi-targeted epigenetic therapy being developed for the treatment of glioblastoma. For more information on Sahel, please visit www.saheloncology.com Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements related to Sahel Oncology, under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential of its therapy to treat cancer. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include that the therapy may not be effective at treating cancer. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release except as required by law.###@ 2024 Sahel Oncology. All Rights Reserved.

