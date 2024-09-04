Voler Systems Partners with Applied Engineering to Deliver Comprehensive Product Design and Manufacturing Solutions

Voler Logo Miguel Adao Photo

Voler expands its design and manufacturing capabilities through a strategic partnership with Applied Engineering, bringing end-to-end solutions to the market.

This partnership allows us to provide our clients with a complete solution, from prototype to production, accelerating time to market and ensuring product success.” — Miguel Adao

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voler Systems , a Silicon Valley leader in electronic design specializing in medical devices, wearables, and IoT devices, is excited to announce its partnership with Applied Engineering , a premier provider of high-tech contract manufacturing services. This collaboration aims to combine the strengths of both companies to deliver comprehensive, high-quality solutions for product design, development, and manufacturing.Voler Systems, with over four decades of experience in custom electronic product design and consulting, brings its extensive expertise in circuits, firmware design, and sensor development to the partnership. Applied Engineering complements this with its advanced precision machining, electromechanical assembly, and custom automation capabilities.The partnership with Voler Systems enables both companies to provide end-to-end solutions, from initial design to final production, ensuring that products meet the highest quality and performance standards."We are thrilled to partner with Applied Engineering," said Miguel Adao , President and CEO of Voler Systems. "This partnership allows us to provide our clients with a complete solution, from prototype to production, accelerating time to market and ensuring product success."The collaboration between Voler Systems and Applied Engineering is expected to benefit a wide range of industries by providing a streamlined process for developing and manufacturing innovative products. Both companies are committed to maintaining their reputation for excellence, and are excited to bring their combined expertise to new and existing clients.About Voler SystemsWith more than four decades of experience in custom product design and consulting, Voler Systems is a leading Silicon Valley firmware design, electronics, software, and sensor development company. The company has built a solid reputation for reliable and innovative designs that meet the needs of modern businesses. With expertise in circuits, automation, motion control, and medical devices, Voler Systems is a leading provider of the underlying technologies and electronic device design for medical, wearables, IoT, consumer, and more.About Applied EngineeringIn the vibrant hub of Silicon Valley, Applied Engineering has been proudly tending to the needs of its clients since 1979. Applied Engineering provides Electromechanical Contract Manufacturing Services, from prototype to high-volume production. AE differentiates itself by providing advanced custom solutions through our New Product Introduction (NPI) process that is tailored to meet the specific needs of our clients. Applied Engineering has implemented state-of-the-art, world-class quality processes to ensure our clients continue to receive products and services that exceed their expectations.

