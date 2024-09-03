Submit Release
Justice Department Announces Terrorism Charges Against Senior Leaders of Hamas

The Justice Department announced today the unsealing of terrorism, murder conspiracy, and sanctions-evasion charges against three senior leaders of Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization. The charges relate to the defendants’ central roles in planning, supporting, and perpetrating the terrorist atrocities that Hamas committed in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 (the October 7 Hamas Massacres), involving the murders and kidnappings of countless innocent civilians, including American citizens, which was the culmination of Hamas’s decades-long campaign of terrorism and violence against Israel and its allies, including American citizens. The defendants remain at large. Defendants are senior leaders of Hamas responsible for planning, supporting, and perpetrating Hamas’s October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel resulting in the brutal murders of more than a thousand innocent civilians, including over 40 American citizens.

