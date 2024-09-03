Clean My Space CT Wins Prestigious Award for Best Commercial Cleaning Service in New Britain

Clean My Space CT has been honored with the Quality Business Awards' title of Best Commercial Cleaning Service in New Britain, Connecticut for 2024.

NEW BRITAIN, CT, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean My Space CT is excited to announce that it has been named the Best Commercial Cleaning Service in New Britain, Connecticut for 2024 by the Quality Business Awards. This accolade is a significant achievement, with the company earning an exceptional overall quality score of 95% or greater.The Quality Business Awards is a distinguished program that recognizes outstanding companies across various industries based on a rigorous evaluation process. Each nominee undergoes a thorough review of their operational practices, customer feedback, and overall performance. The awards aim to highlight businesses that excel in their field, demonstrating exceptional service quality, innovation, and dedication to customer satisfaction.We’re incredibly honored to receive this recognition,” said Kate Frak, owner of Clean My Space CT. “It’s a reflection of our team's dedication and passion for what we do. Our mission has always been to deliver a healthy and more inviting environment for our clients. This award reinforces that we're on the right path and inspires us to keep pushing the boundaries of professionalism in commercial cleaning.”About: Since 2008, Clean My Space CT has been a leading provider of award-winning cleaning services in New Britain, Farmington, West Hartford, and the surrounding region. Specializing in both commercial and residential cleaning, the company offers comprehensive solutions that include routine cleaning and advanced disinfection services. Known for its commitment to customer satisfaction, Clean My Space CT continues to set the standard with meticulous attention to detail and environmentally friendly practices.For more info, visit: cleanmyspacect.com

