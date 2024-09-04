Growing Hemp or Cannabis in a GrowPod Cannabis Grow Pod Automated System for Robust, Perfect Harvests GrowPods produce rich terpenes and cannabinoid profiles.

Grow Pod Solutions to Exhibit at NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention Company at NECANN, September 6-7, 2024 | Atlantic City Convention Center, Booth 1145

Grow Pods are modular and scalable, making them an ideal choice for both new farmers looking to jump-start a project and experienced growers seeking to expand existing operations.” — Shannon Illingworth

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grow Pod Solutions , a leader in innovative farming technology, is excited to announce its participation in the NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention, taking place on September 6-7, 2024, at the Atlantic City Convention Center. Attendees can visit Grow Pod Solutions at Booth 1145 to learn more about how their state-of-the-art modular farming units are revolutionizing agriculture, particularly in the cannabis industry.Grow Pods make it possible to farm year-round, anywhere in the world, offering a sustainable solution that minimizes environmental impact. By utilizing less water, producing less carbon emissions, and completely eliminating the need for harmful chemicals or pesticides, Grow Pods represent a breakthrough in eco-friendly agriculture. These advanced systems are designed to provide robust harvests with fast ROIs, while reducing waste and promoting healthier, more sustainable farming practices.“Grow Pods are modular and scalable, making them an ideal choice for both new farmers looking to jump-start a project and experienced growers seeking to expand existing operations,” said Shannon Illingworth, Founder of Grow Pod Solutions. “With our technology, farmers can produce high-quality crops year-round, regardless of their location or climate conditions, while also producing a healthier product.”The units from Grow Pod Solutions offer a versatile and efficient way to cultivate a wide range of crops, including cannabis, which is becoming increasingly important as the industry continues to grow. By visiting Booth 1145, NECANN attendees will have the opportunity to explore how Grow Pods can enhance their farming practices and support their business goals.About Grow Pod SolutionsGrow Pod Solutions is committed to transforming the agricultural landscape by providing cutting-edge, sustainable farming technology. Their modular, scalable farming units enable farmers to cultivate crops year-round in a controlled environment, with minimal environmental impact. With a focus on reducing waste, conserving water, and eliminating harmful chemicals, Grow Pod Solutions is paving the way for the future of farming.For more information, visit Grow Pod Solutions at Booth 1145 during NECANN New Jersey, or visit their website at www.growpodsolutions.com Discover pre-owned units at a significant discount at: www.growpodlandingpage.com

