Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2024 Distribution

Southfield, MI, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”) a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.94 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2024. The distribution is payable on October 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2024.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2024, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 666 developed properties comprising approximately 181,760 developed sites and approximately 48,140 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

For Further Information at the Company:

Fernando Castro-Caratini

Chief Financial Officer

(248) 208-2500

www.suninc.com

