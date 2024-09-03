Mulvihill U.S. Health Care Enhanced Yield ETF Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: XLVE) Mulvihill U.S. Health Care Enhanced Yield ETF has declared a monthly cash distribution in the amount of $0.058333 per unit, payable on October 4, 2024 to unitholders of record on September 27, 2024.



For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior VP & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

121 King Street West

Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9



