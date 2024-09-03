The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Sets Recreational Pool Naming Ceremony Date

Rose Bowl Aquatics Center image of pools and deck

Rose Bowl Aquatics Center image of pool

RBAC logo

RBAC Pool To Be Named After Pasadena Civil Rights Leader

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC) will honor Dr. Edna Griffin, recognizing her remarkable contributions to civil rights and the Pasadena community, the RBAC’s Recreational Pool will be renamed in Dr. Griffin’s honor. Light refreshments will follow.

Speakers:
Pasadena Mayor: Victor Gordo
Pasadena District 1 Councilmember: Tyron Hampton
RBAC President and Executive Director: Jimmy Francis
NAACP Pasadena President: Allen Edson

Who Should Attend: Media representatives.

When: Wednesday, September 18, 10:00 am

Where: Pool Deck at Rose Bowl Aquatics Center

Vanessa Roberts
Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
+1 6265640330
Company/Organization
Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
360 North Arroyo Boulevard
Pasadena, California, 91105
United States
+1 626-564-0330
The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to helping all members of our diverse communities invest in their health and wellness by providing exemplary aquatic educational, competitive, adaptive, and recreational programs. It is home to the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Water Safety Program that provides EVERY 3rd-grade student in Pasadena Unified School District, including students with special needs, with access to water safety instruction. The RBAC includes two Olympic Pools, Therapy Pool, conference rooms, locker rooms, café, and an aquatics merchandise shop. It hosts world-class swim, dive, and water polo teams and a wide variety of programs including, water aerobics, warm water exercise, lap swimming, learn-to-swim lessons, and yoga.

