The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Sets Recreational Pool Naming Ceremony Date
RBAC Pool To Be Named After Pasadena Civil Rights LeaderPASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC) will honor Dr. Edna Griffin, recognizing her remarkable contributions to civil rights and the Pasadena community, the RBAC’s Recreational Pool will be renamed in Dr. Griffin’s honor. Light refreshments will follow.
Speakers:
Pasadena Mayor: Victor Gordo
Pasadena District 1 Councilmember: Tyron Hampton
RBAC President and Executive Director: Jimmy Francis
NAACP Pasadena President: Allen Edson
Who Should Attend: Media representatives.
When: Wednesday, September 18, 10:00 am
Where: Pool Deck at Rose Bowl Aquatics Center
