Wyoming Business Council Hosts “Shaping Wyoming’s Future: A UW Student Panel”

Cheyenne, Wyoming — Recognizing the need communities across Wyoming have to retain and attract employees and entrepreneurs, the Wyoming Business Council (WBC) is excited to host “Shaping Wyoming’s Future: A UW Student Panel” on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the University of Wyoming (UW) College of Business.

The WBC has been working closely with some very motivated and inspiring college students to understand their goals and what factors contribute to deciding where they will spend their future. To broaden that reach, the Council is hosting a public event in conjunction with their quarterly Board of Directors meeting and creating a forum for UW students to share their perspectives on why they choose to stay in or leave Wyoming with partners and stakeholders who can make decisions that can influence that future.

The student-led panel will share their experiences and vision for Wyoming’s future and discuss steps we can take to ensure the next generation thrives in the Cowboy State.

“We are thrilled to host this important conversation and look forward to the insights and ideas UW students will bring to the table,” says Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell. “Students across Wyoming feel personally the state’s challenge of the loss of our graduates, entrepreneurs, and young families. We will dig into this problem and engage with leaders and stakeholders across the state to create opportunities and build stronger, self-reliant communities.”

This event is open to the public and UW students.

Tuesday, September 10

University of Wyoming College of Business Atrium & Auditorium

1499-1401 E Ivinson Ave, Laramie, WY 82070

Agenda

3:30 pm – 4:30 pm: Mixer Event

4:30 pm – 6:30 pm: Panel Discussion and Q&A

6:30 pm – 7:30 pm: Burger Bar (Vegetarian Options Available)

For more information and to RSVP, visit pp.events/shapingwyfuture.

Those who cannot attend in person may do so virtually at wbc.pub/wbc_meeting.