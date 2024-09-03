Cherokee Federal’s Growth Capital Division Acquires Majority Stake in ATA, LLC

Federal contracting leader completes first investment under new firm, Sovereign Capital

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherokee Federal, a division of Cherokee Nation Businesses (CNB), today announced the launch of Sovereign Capital, a growth capital firm created to leverage Cherokee Federal’s deep experience in the federal contracting market.

For the initial investment under the Sovereign Capital strategy, CNB has acquired a majority stake in Virginia-based Advanced Technology Applications (ATA). Founded in 2008, ATA is a small business that delivers full lifecycle data-intensive solutions across multiple domains, data types and challenges. ATA has team members, partners and customers in 25 states across the country. With a variety of products and technologies spanning aviation, space, defense, emergency management and enterprise modernization, ATA customers include the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Defense, and the U.S. Intelligence Community.

“This is another exciting step in our strategic growth journey, and I am proud to showcase our continued commitment to innovation across our businesses,” said Steven Bilby, President of Cherokee Federal and Sovereign Capital. “With Sovereign Capital, we have a distinct opportunity to leverage decades of experience in federal contracting and a successful track record of achieving growth through M&A activity.”

“What energizes us the most about this new partnership is leveraging an extended range of contracting solutions which makes it easy for our customers to access ATA’s expertise and technical solutions,” said Craig Parisot, President and CEO of ATA. “We were evaluating a number of different strategies to achieve our next stage of growth, and the partnership with Sovereign Capital clearly stood out as the right fit.”

Sovereign Capital aims to identify and nurture companies that perform work on behalf of the federal government and are poised for significant growth. It specializes in funding founder-led companies at crucial inflection points, investing both capital and proven strategies for rapid growth.

“What we are building with Sovereign Capital is much more than an investment firm – it is a catalyst for the transformative growth of small businesses,” said Squire Lawrence, VP and General Manager of Sovereign Capital. “Our team of tenured and experienced leaders are passionate about extending our reach in the expansive government contracting space and investing in highly capable businesses. ATA is a dynamic and innovative company that aligns perfectly with our strategic goals.”

For more information about Sovereign Capital, visit sovereign-capital.com. To learn more about ATA, go to ata-llc.com.

About Cherokee Federal

Cherokee Federal is the federal contracting division of Cherokee Nation Businesses — the economic engine of Cherokee Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the U.S. The mission of Cherokee Federal is to build a talented team that provides innovative solutions that solve America’s greatest challenges and serves the Cherokee Nation with strong conviction and heart. For more information, please visit cherokee-federal.com or follow Cherokee Federal on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.

About Sovereign Capital

Sovereign Capital is a growth capital firm owned by Cherokee Nation Businesses, the independent business arm of the Cherokee Nation. It specializes in funding founder-led companies in the government contracting marketplace, investing both capital and proven strategies for rapid growth and market dominance. For more information, please visit sovereign-capital.com.

About Cherokee Nation Businesses

Cherokee Nation Businesses is the tribally owned holding company of the largest Indian Nation in the United States. The Cherokee Nation and its businesses employ 11,000 people. CNB blends its heritage of ingenuity with modern business experience to solve complex challenges, serve clients nationwide and to remain one of the drivers of Cherokee Nation's prosperity and stability. CNB owns companies in the consulting, health sciences, hospitality, real estate, technology, distribution and logistics, engineering, manufacturing, construction and environmental services industries. For more information, please visit www.CherokeeNationBusinesses.com or follow CNB on Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

About Advanced Technology Applications

ATA is a full stack data solutions company that has delivered technical solutions to federal and commercial customers in both prime and subcontractor roles since 2008. ATA solutions range from data strategy, technical project management, and solution architectures to data and AI subject matter expertise, software development, data engineering, and data science. ATA’s approach includes unifying data, infrastructure and analytics and bringing rigor, automation, and quality assurance to complex data platforms, services, and applications. For more information, please visit www.ata-llc.com or follow ATA on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

