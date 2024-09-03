HIP Video Promo Presents: KK Wilde releases epic new music video 'Hellraisers & Vampires'

After 25 years, the epic KK Wilde is making their comeback with their all-new single "Hellraisers & Vampires"

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sometimes it takes a while for the music-loving public to catch up. KK Wilde is a name that echoes through the halls of the legendary 80s/90s Sunset Strip musical mosaic. It has made a triumphant, powerful return with its first official music video in 25 years! Formed in 1989 by vocalist/songwriter Chris Lieck and guitarist Eddie Wilde, the band quickly became a staple in the LA hair-metal rock scene, embodying the wild and rebellious spirit of the era. Their early albums, Rock n Roll and Cocaine Cowboy have become coveted collectibles, gaining new fans and selling out with each re-release by FNA Records. Why would a record over thirty-two years old fetch $2000.00 on eBay? It was the hooks, the looks, and the songcraft that established KK WILDE as a ferocious force, and it still is.

In 2023, KK Wilde returned to the studio with renewed inspiration, creating 12 brand-new tracks that blend the gritty essence of 80s rock with a modern sound. Their latest release, “Hellraisers & Vampires”, is a thrilling, “live large, love life” anthem that takes listeners through the wild and untamed lifestyle of upstart hard rockers blowin’ off some steam. Written by Chris Lieck, the song tells the story of a night filled with mischief, rebellion, and the camaraderie of band life, all wrapped in the signature sound that made KK Wilde a legend in their own right.

The official music video for “Hellraisers & Vampires” marks KK Wilde’s first video release in 25 years, and it does not disappoint. The video captures the spirit of the band’s heyday, cruising in a ’73 Trans Am and soaking in the nightlife along the Sunset Strip. This visual journey is more than just a trip down memory lane; it’s a celebration of the band’s enduring legacy and a testament to their ability to still captivate audiences old and new.

