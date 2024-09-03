DoHS Recognizes National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) joins efforts to spotlight the importance of suicide prevention during National Suicide Prevention Month . This month-long observance serves as a critical reminder to raise awareness, share resources, and encourage open conversations about mental health to save lives across West Virginia and beyond.

Governor Jim Justice also proclaimed September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in West Virginia, underscoring the State’s commitment to addressing mental health and supporting those in crisis.

Additionally, September 8 marks 988 Day​, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. This day emphasizes the importance of ensuring that all West Virginians are aware of the resources available to them, especially in times of crisis.

“Suicide is a preventable tragedy, and we must continue to break down the stigma surrounding mental health struggles,” said Nicholas Stuchell, DoHS Bureau for Behavioral Health Interim Commissioner. “Our partnerships and resources, such as the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, are essential tools in ensuring that anyone facing a crisis has access to the support they need, anytime, anywhere.”

DoHS’s BBH funds the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in West Virginia, a vital resource that offers 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors. The Lifeline provides support to individuals experiencing mental health-related distress, including thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crisis, or any other emotional challenges. West Virginians can call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org for immediate crisis support. Additionally, 988 serves as the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and pressing option 1.

Another key resource is HELP4WV, which provides a direct point of contact for West Virginians seeking help for themselves or a loved one. The service is available 24/7 via call, text, or chat at 1-844-HELP4WV or help4wv.com. Specific support for children and youth is also available through the Children’s Crisis and Referral Line, a dedicated service provided by HELP4WV that offers community-based resources and support tailored to youth.

“Supporting the mental health of our communities, particularly our youth, is at the heart of our mission,” said Christina Mullins, DoHS Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. “We are committed to expanding access to resources and ensuring that every West Virginian knows they are not alone and that help is always available.”

BBH’s Office of Children, Youth, and Families administers programs aimed at promoting the behavioral health of children and youth in West Virginia. These programs focus on primary prevention and provide individualized services for mental health, substance use, and intellectual and developmental disabilities.

For more information, visit dhhr.wv.gov/bbh. To view and apply for careers in the behavioral health field, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.

