RIDOH Launches New Statewide Rhode Island Rental Registry for Landlords; Reminds Landlords of Responsibility to Protect Tenants from Lead

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) has launched a new statewide Rhode Island Rental Registry for all landlords in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Rental Registry will serve as a vital source of information about rental properties and was developed to meet the requirements of the Residential Landlord and Tenant Act (R.I. Gen. Laws § 34-18-58). Landlords must submit the required information in the registry at rentalregistry.ri.gov no later than October 1, 2024.

All landlords are required to submit current and active contact information, information about property managers, and information needed to identify individual units to the Rhode Island Rental Registry. Landlords who rent a residential property that was built before 1978 and that is not exempt from the Lead Hazard Mitigation Act (R.I. Gen. Laws § 42-128.1-1) must provide a valid Certificate of Lead Conformance or other lead certificate.

"All children deserve protection from the lifelong effects of lead exposure, but lead remains a persistent hazard in too many homes. We are pleased to launch the Rhode Island Rental Registry, which will serve as a vital source of information about rental properties' adherence to housing standards and health laws," said Director of Health, Jerome Larkin, MD. "Protecting tenants from lead exposure is the right thing to do. Landlords have been required to have Certificates of Lead Conformance since 2005, but compliance has remained low. By granting RIDOH authority to impose civil fines and penalties, the Residential Landlord and Tenant Act now provides a financial incentive for landlords to comply."

Under the law that created the registry, landlords who do not meet the requirement to register in the Rhode Island Rental Registry are subject to a civil fine of at least $50, per unit, per month. Landlords who do not meet the requirement to provide a valid lead certificate are subject to a civil fine of at least $125 per unit, per month. In addition, landlords are not able to file for eviction for nonpayment of rent unless they are registered in the Rhode Island Rental Registry and provide the court with evidence of compliance.

RIDOH will continue to expand the functionality of the rental registry, creating a more robust resource as well as identifying landlords that have not complied with the requirement to register their properties. To avoid fines and penalties, landlords are strongly encouraged to take action today.

RIDOH is reminding landlords that they have a responsibility and legal obligation to provide safe housing for their tenants, including housing that is lead-safe. Lead certificates, like the Certificate of Lead Conformance, are issued by a licensed lead inspector and document that a rental property is in a lead safe condition. Landlords can learn more about lead certificates and how to get one at www.lead1978.com.

"Implementation of the statewide rental registry will help keep our kids safe by giving families access to the information they need to choose housing, all while ensuring landlords comply with lead laws that have been on the books for more than two decades," said Attorney General Peter F. Neronha. "Additionally, the registry represents significant tenant protections, beyond lead hazards, by helping identify other issues of safety noncompliance. I want to thank RIDOH, as well as the sponsors, supporters, and advocates who helped pass this critical law. Today we are one major step closer to eradicating childhood lead poisoning in Rhode Island."

Lead exposure is a health equity issue with life-long consequences. Lead is a poisonous heavy metal that can be harmful if it gets into the body. Lead is most dangerous to children younger than six and for people who are pregnant. Exposure to even a small amount of lead during childhood can impact a child's ability to grow, think, learn, relax, and bond with others. Lead-based paint can peel, chip, or create dust that may be swallowed or breathed in. Older housing (built before 1978) likely has lead-based paint. Much of the Rhode Island housing stock is older, especially in the core cities of Central Falls, Pawtucket, Providence, and Woonsocket. Children in these four core cities also have disproportionately higher rates of elevated blood lead levels compared to the rest of the state.

RIDOH is also reminding parents and caregivers to have children screened for lead exposure once by 18 months and a second time by 36 months. Having a child's blood tested for lead is the only way to know if they have been exposed to lead and what actions to take. It is also the first step to finding and removing the source of lead. Many children exposed to lead have happy and healthy lives, but early intervention is critical. Learn more about lead at health.ri.gov/lead.

