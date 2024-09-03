Pixalate Reveals Q2 2024 Global Ad Fraud (IVT) Benchmarks for Desktop & Mobile Web Traffic: 11% IVT Rate on Desktop Web Traffic; Mozilla Firefox (25%) & Edge (15%) Browsers Most Impacted by Invalid Traffic (IVT)

Pixalate’s research into global invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) in open programmatic website advertising reveals the USA (12.8%) and Canada (12.7%) has the highest desktop web IVT rate and the USA (17.5%) and Canada (17.4%) also had the highest mobile web IVT rates, as measured by Pixalate

London, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q2 2024 Global Desktop & Mobile Web Invalid Traffic Benchmark Report , analyzing the invalid traffic (IVT, including ad fraud) rates for open programmatic advertising on desktop and mobile websites in Q2 2024.

Pixalate also released Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and region-specific versions of the report, including North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM.



Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 19 billion global open programmatic advertising impressions across desktop and mobile web in Q2 2024 to compile this research. The report benchmarks IVT and ad fraud across desktop and mobile web browsers by global region (Global, North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM), country, browser (Google Chrome, Firefox, Apple Safari, Microsoft Edge, Opera), device type, and ads.txt. Pixalate’s findings concerning the mobile web traffic analysis cover smartphones as well as tablet devices.



Key Findings



IVT Benchmarks in Open Programmatic Advertising on Desktop Web

As of Q2 2024, the global IVT rate for desktop web stands at 11.1% , lower than mobile web (11.6%) , CTV apps (19%) , and mobile apps (20%) , according to Pixalate’s data Regional desktop web IVT rates were 12.8% in North America, 9.6% (EMEA), 8.1% (LATAM), and 7.8% (APAC)

Among the top four desktop web browsers, open programmatic IVT on Mozilla Firefox was 25%, while Edge saw a 15% IVT rate

The IVT rate for desktop web open programmatic traffic in the USA (12.8%) and Canada (12.7%) were the highest, while Japan (6.6%) and South Korea (3.5%) had the lowest IVT rates

IVT Benchmarks in Open Programmatic Advertising on Mobile Web

Global invalid open programmatic traffic (IVT) rate for mobile web was 11.6% 17.5% in North America, 8% (EMEA), 7.8% (APAC), and 6.6% (LATAM)

The IVT rate for mobile web open programmatic traffic in the USA (17.5%) and Canada (17.4%) were the highest, while Brazil (5.5%) and Italy (4.8%) had the lowest IVT rates





About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform for privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and data intelligence in the digital ad supply chain. Founded in 2012, Pixalate’s platform is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). www.pixalate.com





