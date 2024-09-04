Items signed by Einstein, Gen. Custer and Theodore Roosevelt will headline University Archives' Sept. 18 online auction

Vintage sepia-colored photograph of Theodore Roosevelt, signed as President on April 30, 1906 and dedicated to Pope Pius X with an inscription about “Christian statesmen” (est. $8,000-$10,000). One-page typed letter in German signed by Albert Einstein, dated October 15, 1944, addressed to university professor Giuliano Hugo Bonfante, comparing his general theory of relativity to “Newton's theory” (est. $20,000-$30,000). Autograph letter signed twice by Gen. George A. Custer, seeking the appointment of one of his “Custer Clan” lieutenants, Algernon Smith, later killed at the Battle of Little Big Horn (est. $8,000-$12,000). Undated two-page autograph manuscript by Charles Dickens laying out a 6-chapter early outline for David Copperfield, putting into question established literary theory about how much planning went into the masterpiece (est. $30,000-$40,000). Endorsement signed by President Thomas Jefferson declining a summons issued by the Wythe County Superior Court on April 14, 1825, to serve as a witness in a freedom suit, citing his “age and infirmities” (est. $20,000-$40,000).

The Rare Signed Autographs, Manuscripts, Books & Memorabilia auction will start at 10 am Eastern time. All 549 lots are up for viewing and bidding online now.

The September 18th auction will feature outstanding historical documents, rare books, celebrity autographs, photographs, original artwork, relics, and sports memorabilia.” — John Reznikoff

WILTON, CT, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A one-page typed letter in German signed by Albert Einstein referring to Sir Isaac Newton; an autograph letter signed twice by General George A. Custer with Battle of Little Big Horn associations; and a crisp sepia-toned photograph of then-President Theodore Roosevelt signed and dedicated to Pope Pius X are just a few of the historically significant items bidders will vie for in University Archives’ online-only Rare Signed Autographs, Manuscripts, Books & Memorabilia auction on Wednesday, Sept. 18.The auction will start promptly at 10:00 am Eastern time. All 549 lots in the catalog are up for viewing and bidding now on the newly redesigned University Archives website – www.UniversityArchives.com – as well as LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Auctionzip.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be taken.“The September 18th auction will feature outstanding historical documents, rare books, celebrity autographs, photographs, original artwork, relics, and sports memorabilia,” said John Reznikoff, the president and owner of University Archives, adding, “U.S. Presidential, Science/Technology, Military, Literature, Sports, and Space/Aviation are the categories to watch in this exciting sale.”Items consigned by the Manuscript Society, from the estate of well-known manuscript dealers Forest G. & Forest H. Sweet and Julia Sweet Newman, will also be featured in the auction. Forest G. Sweet was an early leader of the Manuscript Society as well as a rare book scholar. The proceeds from the purchase of these items will benefit the work of the Manuscript Society. To learn more, and to become a member of the Manuscript Society, visit www.manuscript.org The one-page typed letter in German signed by Albert Einstein, dated October 15, 1944, is addressed to university professor Giuliano Hugo Bonfante. In it, Einstein compares his general theory of relativity to “Newton's theory” and also alludes to the unified field theory he was then developing (est. $20,000-$30,000). This is one of several Einstein-related items in the auction.The several Gen. George A. Custer lots in the sale will be led by an autograph letter signed twice by Custer, seeking the appointment of one of his “Custer Clan” lieutenants, Algernon Smith, to the rank of captain. Custer writes glowingly of Smith’s service during the Civil War and his tenure in the 7th Cavalry. Smith was later killed at the Battle of Little Big Horn (est. $8,000-$12,000)Lot 107 is the magnificent vintage sepia-colored photograph of Theodore Roosevelt, signed as President on April 30, 1906 and dedicated to Pope Pius X. In the inscription, Roosevelt assures the Pope that “he will ever occupy the same high position he now holds in the eyes of all Christian statemen.” Both men concerned themselves with social issues (est. $8,000-$10,000).Lot 372 is a letter signed by Robert E. Lee at the Battle of Gettysburg, believed to be the only Gettysburg correspondence of Lee’s in private hands. Lee addressed this July 4, 1863 letter to his enemy, Union Gen. George Meade, inquiring about Col. Hugh Reid Miller, a Confederate officer of the 42nd Regiment of Mississippi Volunteers who was wounded and captured during Longstreet’s Assault the day before. Miller died of his injuries less than two weeks after Gettysburg (est. $40,000-$50,000).Lot 453 is an undated two-page autograph manuscript by Charles Dickens laying out a 6-chapter early outline for David Copperfield, one of his most beloved novels and his personal favorite. The existence of this outline, previously unpublished, contradicts the established literary theory that Dickens did not extensively plan the book. The manuscript should bring $30,000-$40,000.Lot 37 is an autograph endorsement signed by President Thomas Jefferson declining a summons issued by the Wythe County Superior Court on April 14, 1825. Jefferson was called to appear as a witness in a freedom suit filed by three individuals enslaved by Jacob King. Citing his “age and infirmities” as impediments to travel, Jefferson sent a deposition instead (est. $20,000-$40,000).Lot 21 is a one-page autograph letter signed by Dwight D. Eisenhower as President, dated October 22, 1954, and addressed to the first American televangelist, Bishop Fulton J. Sheen. Eisenhower ALSs as President are exceedingly rare, and this one with a religious connection is interesting considering Eisenhower’s late-in-life conversion to Presbyterianism. The letter should bring $15,000-$20,000.Lot 205 is a 7-page German-language rocket test flight report, dated July 16, 1943, signed by Wernher von Braun, then chief of the Nazi research facility at Peenemünde, as “v. Braun” on the second page. The report includes data from the 28th test flight of the V-2 Aggregat 4 rocket. Von Braun later worked on NASA Redstone missile and Saturn rocket projects (est. $9,000-$12,000).Lot 454 is a 3-page autograph letter signed by Ralph Waldo Emerson, dated March 8, 1835 and addressed to a 13-year-old family friend, Lucia Russell. The letter anticipates many ideas that Emerson would explore in his Transcendentalist essay Nature, published the next year. In the letter, Emerson writes, “Nature is always talking to you, especially when you are alone.” The letter has an estimate of $8,000-$10,000.Lot 512 is a one-page typed letter in English signed by Nikola Tesla on August 6, 1895 and addressed to a well-wisher. Tesla opines on such open-ended topics as science, religion, and ways of seeing, writing: “Scientific research, with the special aim of advancing the well-fare of mankind is, in my opinion, the noblest human effort.” The letter should reach $8,000-$10,000.Lot 93 is a group of three typed letters signed by Richard Nixon as President, circa 1970-1973, all addressed to President of the Khmer Republic Lon Nol. The letters show how Nixon’s attitude towards fighting Khmer Rouge communist guerillas and North Korean communists in Cambodia changed – at first supportive, but later bowing to antiwar pressure at home (est. $7,000-$9,000).The September sale features an assortment of sports memorabilia, including autographed photographs, sports equipment, uniforms, ephemera, prints, and posters. Lot 541 is a 1940 vintage black and white photograph of Babe Ruth and sports agent Christy Walsh, signed by both of them, and PSA/DNA authenticated and graded 7 and 6 respectively (est. $6,000-$7,000).Here is a link to the catalog on the University Archives website: https://www.universityarchives.com/auction-catalog/Rare-Signed-Autographs,-Manuscripts,-Books-&-Memorabilia_JOND6M4VWF/ University Archives has become world-renowned as a go-to source for rare items of this kind. It is actively seeking quality material for future auctions, presenting a rare opportunity for sellers. Anyone who has a single item or a collection that may be a fit for a future University Archives auction may call John Reznikoff at 203-454-0111, or email him at john@universityarchives.com.University Archives was founded in 1979, as a division of University Stamp Company, by John Reznikoff, who started collecting stamps and coins in 1968, while in the third grade. Industry-wide, Reznikoff is considered the leading authenticity expert for manuscripts and documents. He consults with law enforcement, dealers, auction houses and both major authentication companies.University Archives’ offices are located at 88 Danbury Rd. (Suite #2A) in Wilton, Conn. For more information about University Archives and the 549-lot, online-only Rare Signed Autographs, Manuscripts, Books & Memorabilia auction scheduled for Wednesday, September 18th, starting at 10:00 am Eastern time, please visit www.universityarchives.com . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.