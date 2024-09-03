DCMA insight keeps Navy nuclear programs on time

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –

America’s fleet of nuclear-powered submarines serve as foundational platforms to deter aggression during times of heightened geopolitical tensions.

During a recent contractor facility visit, Defense Contract Management Agency team members discovered a way to improve the timely delivery of quality components for nuclear powered ships and boats.

Mark Morrison, a quality assurance specialist with DCMA Naval Special Emphasis Operations contract management office, identified a way to optimize the quality assurance representative’s, or QAR, surveillance plans for several contractors.

“The QAR had process surveillances being scheduled that were either not required, because they weren’t part of mandatory oversight requirements, or were scheduled with frequencies being too often,” Morrison said.

As a consequence, the QAR covering the facility would have been overtasked with performing process oversight activities that were not based on customer requirements or risk associated with “negative quality data,” Morrison said.

“This would have detracted from their available time to carry out their required workload at this facility, and others, where they could have better spent their time surveilling higher-risk activities potentially allowing quality escapes,” Morrison said.

As part of the NSEO mission assistance group, or MAG, Morrison reviews surveillance plans for contractor facilities to ensure NSEO guidance requirements are met by QARs.

“I also ensure that the level of surveillance is commensurate with risk based on the consequence of failure — submarine safety and likelihood of occurrence-negative quality data as well as meeting the minimum mandatory requirements,” Morrison said.

The NSEO was established in order to ensure the timely delivery of quality material in support of Navy Special Emphasis Programs for Ship Critical Safety Items.

The MAG subject matter experts are responsible to provide technical assistance, mentoring, and support to QARs in the field relative to NSEP policy requirements, said Ryan Perry, MAG group leader.

“This ensures proper execution of surveillance requirements for high-risk processes in support of Virginia- and Columbia-class nuclear-powered submarine programs and Ford-class nuclear-powered aircraft carriers,” Perry said.

Morrison’s actions directly influence the timely delivery of quality and affordable products through data driven decision making, Perry said. “The NSEP programs also directly support overall U.S. National Defense Strategy through nuclear powered shipbuilding on Virginia- and Columbia-class submarines and Ford-class aircraft carriers, with the Columbia-class submarine program having been identified as the Navy’s top priority acquisition program.”