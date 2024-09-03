The Royal Society of Canada Announces its 2024 Cohort of Fellows and College Members

OTTAWA, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Society of Canada (RSC) and its Members have elected this year’s new Fellows and named the incoming class of the RSC College.

One hundred and four new Fellows have been elected by their peers for their outstanding scholarly achievements. This recognition by the RSC is the highest honour in the Arts, Social Sciences, Humanities, and Sciences.

The RSC also welcomes fifty-six new Members to the RSC College. These mid-career leaders bring a multigenerational capacity to address major challenges and seize new opportunities, including those in emerging fields.

“The Royal Society of Canada is very proud to welcome today an imposing group of inspiring scholars, artists and creators whose peers have recognized their exceptional contributions to the world of science and culture and to the well-being of Canada. The impact of their work will continue to be felt in the development of public policies for years to come, while contributing to the well-being of our society,” said Alain-G. Gagnon, FRSC, President of the RSC.

On Friday, November 8, 2024, the RSC will induct the 2024 Fellows and Members of the RSC College at a ceremony as part of the Celebration of Excellence and Engagement in Vancouver, British Columbia. Join us in celebrating this vibrant landscape of talent, imagination, discipline, and discovery. Register here!

For media or communications requests, please contact Paige Beveridge at communications@rsc-src.ca.

Founded in 1882, the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) comprises The Academy of Arts and Humanities, The Academy of Social Sciences, The Academy of Science, and The RSC College. The RSC recognizes excellence, advises the government and the larger society, and promotes a culture of knowledge and innovation in Canada and with other national academies around the world. Learn more at www.rsc-src.ca.

The Royal Society of Canada

Paige Beveridge

pbeveridge@rsc-src.ca

613-991-6990

Attachments

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.