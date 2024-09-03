How Could We? transform cities – Episode 1 with Kirsten Dunlop

EIT Climate-KIC launches Season 5 of the “How Could We?” podcast, which explores cities’ transformation and why cities play such a key role in tackling climate change.

In this season, host Anne-Sophie Garrigou delves into topics such as the importance of community engagement, how cities’ dialogue with industry can enact change and the collaboration of cities with other actors – highlighting the crucial role of cities in demonstrating the way towards a climate-resilient, inclusive, and beautiful future for all.

Meet our guest: Kirsten Dunlop

Our first guest this season is EIT Climate-KIC CEO Kirsten Dunlop. In this episode, we discuss why EIT Climate-KIC has chosen to work in – and with – cities, how cities embody the idea of systems transformation and what EIT Climate-KIC has learned from our work with cities that informs collaborations with regions, nations, industries and many other stakeholders.

Dunlop says: “Cities are the spaces and the places where social life, the life of being in human community, in society and economy, are played out. They’re the places where they’re enacted politically. They’re the places where the economics, the real economy, economics, are aggregated materially. They’re the places where we enact our relationships with one another, both formally and informally. So they’re immensely important from the perspective of beginning to understand how we can shift our sense of self.”

This episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in learning about how cities can lead the pathway to a carbon-neutral world, how to scale up successful city strategies and finding out more about the NetZeroCities programme helping 112 cities decarbonise by 2030.

Episode highlights

Listen to this episode if you are curious about:

How the cultural and economic impact of cities make them a particularly important hub to enact the transformation required to tackle climate change

Why it is important to create space for flexible, agile experimentation and demonstration programmes in cities

The evolving relationship between cities and materials supply chains in the age of decarbonisation

Future episodes will feature interviews with:

Marianne Lemberger, Programme Manager from EIT Food and Christophe Gadenne from Gardens4Good, discussing community engagement in cities and the role of civil society in advancing climate goals,

Mayor Sissel Knutsen Hegdal of Stavanger and Thomas Osdoba, Senior Cities Advisor from EIT Climate-KIC and Managing Director of NetZeroCities, discussing how radical collaboration is a cornerstone of municipal climate action,

Diane Holdorf, Executive Vice President from the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and Kirsten Dunlop, CEO from EIT Climate-KIC, discussing how cities and industries collaborate should more effectively to accelerate climate neutrality

Make sure to follow the podcast wherever you listen, and stay updated with EIT Climate-KIC on social media for upcoming episodes.

The How Could We? podcast is dedicated to exploring transformative solutions and nurturing hope for a climate-resilient, inclusive, and beautiful future for all. In each episode, we engage in thought-provoking conversations with individuals who are pioneering systemic change.

Listen on Amazon Music, on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

This podcast is produced by Bárbara Mendes-Jorge.