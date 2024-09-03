30th National Down Syndrome Society Buddy Walk® to Take Place September 7 in Two Historic NYC Locations – Times Square and Central Park

Flagship NDSS NYC Buddy Walk® to celebrate 30 years and bring together more than 2,500 people together to raise awareness for Down syndrome

New York, NY, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine seeing your face in Time Square among thousands of people. The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) will hold its 30th NYC Buddy Walk® on Saturday, September 7. The day will start in the bright lights of Times Square with the annual NDSS Times Square Video presentation featuring images of more than 500 people with Down syndrome from all over the world. The presentation will be displayed on two video boards in Duffy Square (7th Avenue & West 47th Street) courtesy of Clear Channel Outdoor.

Following the NDSS Times Square Video presentation, participants will head to historic Central Park where the annual Buddy Walk® and other festivities will take place at the Naumburg Bandshell (5th Ave and W 72nd St.) The event will be emceed by actresses Madison Tevlin and Sofia Sanchez, and Chris Wragge from CBS New York.



“We are incredibly excited to celebrate the 30th NYC Buddy Walk this year,” said NDSS President & CEO Kandi Pickard. “As we celebrate this milestone, we’re not only advocating for a world of greater inclusion but also recognizing the unique strengths that each person brings to our community.”

The National Buddy Walk® Program includes nearly 150 events in the U.S. with even more participants across the globe raising hundreds of thousands globally. The NYC Buddy Walk® is the flagship walk held annually and hosted specifically by the National Down Syndrome Society.



About NDSS:

The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) empowers individuals with Down syndrome and their families by driving policy change, providing resources, engaging with local communities, and shifting public perceptions. NDSS’s vision is to ensure all individuals with Down syndrome are assured their human rights and valued by a more inclusive society. Founded in 1979, NDSS supports and advocates for the Down syndrome community by focusing on three key areas of programming: Resources & Support, Policy & Advocacy, and Community Engagement. Within these focus areas NDSS engages in various activities, events, and programs on topics that are critical to our community such as federal and state advocacy and public policy, health and wellness, education, and employment. NDSS creates resources to support individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and caregivers across the lifespan and hosts awareness and engagement events throughout the country including the National Buddy Walk® Program, the Times Square Video presentation and New York City Buddy Walk®, Racing for 3.21 on World Down Syndrome Day, Run for 3.21, DC Golf Outing, the annual NDSS Gala & Auction, and various other events. Visit www.ndss.org for more information about NDSS.



About the National Buddy Walk® Program

Since 1995, the National Buddy Walk® Program has been the premier Down syndrome awareness, advocacy and peer-to-peer fundraising program in the world. It was created by the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome and to raise funds for local and national incentives to support the Down syndrome community. Today, more than 200 Buddy Walk® events take place in cities across the country and in select international locations. To learn more and find a Buddy Walk® near you, visit www.buddywalk.org.

