Iveco Group: periodic report on the buyback program

Turin, 3rd September 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that, under the ongoing initial tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 21st June 2024, the Company completed on a daily basis, starting from 26th August 2024 to 30th August 2024 the following transactions:

Date Number of purchased Common Shares Average net price (euro) Total net consideration (euro) 26 August 2024 130,000 9.2806 1,206,478.50 27 August 2024 130,000 9.3322 1,213,185.39 28 August 2024 120,000 9.3275 1,119,305.52 29 August 2024 120,000 9.3213 1,118,556.92 30 August 2024 73,000 9.4929 692,982.11 Total 573,000 9.3377 5,350,508.44

An overall overview of the purchases carried out under the current share buyback program as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on the Company’s corporate website at the following address: https://www.ivecogroup.com/investors/stock_information/share_buyback.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 36,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 31 R&D centres.



